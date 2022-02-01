Patience a must with Keith Ricken's revamped Cork squad

REGARDLESS of results, you can always depend on Cork football manager Keith Ricken for a good soundbite.

“If this was a band and we were playing shit music now, you wouldn’t be giving out to anybody. You’d be delighted they’re picking up the instruments”.

The above quote, spoken after Cork’s recent defeat to Kerry in the McGrath Cup final, presents us of an image of Cork football fans as frustrated parents, impatiently observing their pride and joy as they do their best, or should I say worst, Fr Ted guitar playing impression: “Wait, I can do this bit”.

Ricken’s quote is apt though.

“We are rebuilding. We have to restart and refocus”, he added. “Ours is a long-term project. You take the learnings from every day that you go out, but our job is also to fix as we go. We have to marry both and that is a difficult task in itself."

Cork manager Keith Ricken. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

When Cork reached the Super 8s in 2019 they ended up losing all three games against Dublin, Tyrone and Roscommon, but there was enough evidence at the time to suggest that a corner had been turned and that Cork were much on an upwards trajectory.

Alas, it proved to be a false dawn and Ronan McCarthy’s reign ended up fizzling out with poor Munster Final defeats to Tipperary and Kerry in the two subsequent seasons, as the reality hit home that Cork were way off the pace when it came to challenging the top counties like Kerry, Dublin, Tyrone and Mayo.

The reset button needed to be pressed and Cork turned to U20 All-Ireland winning boss Ricken, and he is fully aware of the task in hand.

I would see my job as being to restructure and reorganise Cork football from our end."

Cork fans are going to have to be patient as this rebuild takes place. There is likely to be some tough days at the coalface in the next few years. Ricken seems fully aware of what is required. The development that is required physically, mentally and culturally is a huge one and will not happen overnight.

The big trick is to develop a positive culture regardless of results. It is a simple thing to get buy-in from everyone when you are winning. Winning in itself creates a positive culture, but to achieve that while shipping defeats, that is certainly not easy, and realistically it is what has to happen on Leeside. Ricken looks to be the most qualified person in Cork to attempt this right now.

CHANGE

Cork used 41 different players in the recently completed McGrath Cup, with 21 of those being complete newcomers to senior inter-county fare. That competition culminated in a 2-17 to 0-11 defeat in the final to an experienced Kerry outfit in Killarney.

Ricken was not overly concerned, however. The game was merely the first stepping stone of many, and served as a barometer of where Cork are in their development.

Of course, Cork are proceeding this year without Ruairí Deane, Sean and Mark White, Michael Hurley and Kevin O’Driscoll while currently, question marks remain around the availability of Mark Collins this year. That is a lot of experience to leave the dressing room in one fell swoop, but Ricken clearly feels that new blood is needed going forward.

It also does not help that Brian Hartnett and Damien Gore have picked up recent injuries, that Killian O’Hanlon, Conor Corbett and Aidan Browne are still on the long-term injured list, and that 2019 U20 All-Ireland winners Maurice Shanley and Cathail O’Mahony are currently not on the panel as they look to manage their respective long-term injury issues.

Not having the St Finbarr’s contingent available in the build-up to the start of the league campaign also has not been ideal either, but their run to Munster Club Championship glory can only be a positive for Cork football. On their return, the likes of Ian Maguire and Steven Sherlock will certainly bolster the team considerably.

With all the above unavailable, opportunity knocks for others, with the likes of Rory Maguire, Chris Óg Jones, John Cooper, Mark Cronin, Blake Murphy and Joe Grimes best placed to lay claim to jerseys going forward. Some will sink, some will swim. Some might even sink a few times before they manage to stay afloat at this level. That is where Cork is at right now. Patience.

Or as Ricken himself put it far more eloquently: “Good timber takes its time to grow and we have to be patient."