Midleton GAA determined to build on senior hurling success

IT'S all systems go for Midleton GAA with the new season on the horizon.

Being county senior hurling champions made the winter pass quickly and now all age groups have a pep in their step as springtime dawns.

In the past few weeks, a very pleasant gathering took place at the club's home base as the Tom Powell Memorial Pavilion at Clonmult Memorial Park hosted a photocall for the 2021 county champions, where official team shots were taken and inducted into the club's pictorial hall of fame.

The Magpies have a very rich and proud hurling legacy and on the night the captains of the club's modern-day county championship-winning teams assembled for a very unique photograph.

Conor Lehane, who inspired his team to victory last autumn, was joined by Padraig O'Shea the 2013 captain and the four leaders from the club's glorious era between 1983 and 1991.

John Fenton lifted the cup after that memorable groundbreaking win over the Barrs which got the ball rolling and changed the face of Cork club hurling.

In 1986 Kevin Hennessy took up the mantle of responsibility, with Ger 'King' Power the man at the helm in 1997. The 1991 team was captained by 2021 team boss Ger Fitzgerald.

Photograhs marking the 2021 Senior Hurling League & Championship wins.

Many thanks to Andrew Foley @andrewf65 for such professional shots.

More at: https://t.co/a9TGUEGM11@midleton_LGFA @MidletonCamogie pic.twitter.com/RQYg8ltsKo — Midleton GAA (@MidletonGaa) January 17, 2022

Interestingly, neighbours Midleton Rugby Club displayed the bond of sporting unity that exists in this famous East Cork town when welcoming the Midleton's 2021 team as special guests to their lunch prior to the club's recent All Ireland League Fixture against Omagh Academicals.

Liam Ryan, Midleton GAA chairman, thanked the rugby club for their superb gesture, while Luke O'Farrell made a presentation of a hurley signed by the entire squad to Omagh president Kevin Murnaghan.

Those recent formalities were of course in contrast to what would have been a gala victory dinner, had Covid not halted plans of all county winning teams. Nevertheless, that memorable win by the Midleton team has generated a huge feelgood factor around the town.

The club is now all-embracing, with ladies football and camogie playing a vital part in its fabric. A dedicated group of officers oversees each strand of the club as well as the thriving juvenile section which has seen numbers soar over the past few years. With that in mind, the recent new pitch development at Park South on the outskirts of the town could not have been more timely.

UPGRADE

A second grass pitch will be ready for use this summer, while the addition of a 3G pitch is also on the horizon. The massive new site looks like being a real hub of activity for Midleton GAA in the years and decades ahead.

But it's clear that the current headquarter is still very much at Clonmult Memorial Park. Work at the venue over the close season included the goalmouths and other areas being replaced with a hybrid grass and an artificial turf system.

After the departure of county-winning coach Ben O'Connor, the club is yet to announce who will take over the role from the Newtown and Cork legend. Indications are that this year's management team will be a blend of familiar faces and some new blood.

Club committee members John Hogan, PRO, Liam Ryan, Chairman, Vin Reddy, Secretary and Liam Wade, Treasurer at the press night last year. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The forthcoming AGM on Wednesday next may also see some new additions at the top table.

One man who is set to be involved again is current PRO John Hogan, who has done a huge amount of work in his role in recent years. John says the spirit of volunteerism is key to the club's success.

"We have volunteers at all levels doing a lot of work and that is vital for a club of this size. It is so important to have the goodwill and help of so many people.

Playing wise, I think the new U19 grade is vital as it bridges the gap between juvenile and adult hurling. This team will run alongside our five adult teams, with many players overlapping."

At the moment the focus off the field is on the Rebel Bounty Draw, whilst fundraising activity will continue on a weekly basis via the successful club lotto and in the summer, the annual Golf Classic will take center stage. All of these are central to keeping a club of Midleton's magnitude on a successful journey.

2022 will be another great challenge on and off the field. But it's clear this is a hugely exciting era of development and with membership at record levels, the Magpies are again flying high at all levels.