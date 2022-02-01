St Finbarr's are back as a force in Cork GAA

AT the end of normal time of Saturday’s All-Ireland club semi-final, hordes of St Finbarr’s fans made their way down from the stand and gathered outside the small boundary wall to form a cordon of support for the players and management as they came out of the dressing room for extra-time.

No matter what happened in that period, it was a special moment for the club. As well as rekindling memories of when the Barrs were the kings of the club game on the national stage, it reawakened and reenacted glorious images that multiple generations of Barrs supporters and kids may have formed in their minds, but which they’d never experienced.

For decades, so many people around the club were made aware of that storied and gloried past any time they walked into the clubhouse. The All-Irelands won and the players who shaped those litanies of victories were staring back at them in multitudes of framed photographs, mostly in black and white.

That was the only connection those generations had with their history but the last few weeks have reminded everyone why there has always been a mystique around the Barrs club.

The Munster final victory in Thurles against Austin Stacks finally connected the past to the present.

Jimmy Barry-Murphy spoke to the squad before that game. JBM was in Thurles to witness the torch finally being passed on from his era.

The footballers may not have always had the same level of support that the hurlers would enjoy but the buzz was electric in the stands. The Barrs were definitely back.

Irrespective of the disappointing result on Saturday, the Barrs showed that their history still means something unique; the players played with the pride and belief and the strut of their predecessors.

For too many Cork teams, and clubs, over the last couple of decades, that powerful symbiosis of history and confidence, married with ability and talent, has been missing. No team will ever win anything by just using their tradition as a weapon, but it can be a powerful force when its dialed in with the right attitude and application.

And the Barrs dialed it up to the max on Saturday.

St Finbarr's players and supporters celebrate after Eoin McGreevey scored their goal against Kilcoo. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

They didn’t have the same firepower as Kilcoo. The Down side’s greater experience and worldliness at this level eventually told, but it still took them all their time to put away a side which refused to take a backward step, just like the Barrs never did when they were at their peak.

Just before half-time of normal time, Denis O’Brien was yellow-carded for firing a couple of Kilcoo players out of his way. As a melee threatened to erupt, the Barrs players and some of the management let the Down side know full well that they weren’t going to move aside.

Their predecessors had ruled this turf. They aimed to too.

As the Barrs players headed for the dressing room, their supporters seemed to take energy from that attitude. For many, they surely then realised what it must have routinely felt like in the past when the Barrs were dictating to everyone else around the country.

INTENSITY

Their goal in the first half encapsulated everything good about the Barrs' application and intensity. Kilcoo full-back Ryan McEvoy was put under incredible pressure in possession and, while he smuggled the ball back to Daryl Branagan, Eoin Comyns mugged the Kilcoo man. After Comyns released the ball to Stephen Sherlock, he shipped it to Eoin McGreevey who buried it.

The Barrs mined 1-4 from turnovers in that first half, while their efficiency was also incredible in that period, with the Barrs having an 87 percent conversion rate. The big question though, was whether they could sustain that intensity against a team on the road so long at this level.

The Barrs maintained that efficiency and ended with an 87 percent conversion rate. Kilcoo only ended with a 65 percent conversion rate but they had 13 more shots at the target.

Kilcoo were the better team. They restricted the Barrs to a paltry four shots from play, but Sherlock’s incredible accuracy of 91% from placed balls throughout kept the Barrs in the contest until extra time.

The Barrs were overrun in that period but they still kept going, as they had all afternoon. After conceding an early goal from a kick-out, the Down side only managed to source 0-2 off John Kerins’ restarts for the remainder of the game. Conversely, the Barrs manufactured 0-5 off their own kick-out.

Sustaining the turnover rate - and profiting from it - like they had in the first half, was always going to be more difficult; in the second half and in extra-time, Kilcoo scored 0-5 off Barrs turnovers, while the Togher side only managed 0-3 from that source.

EXPERIENCE

In extra-time, the Down’s side greater conditioning from their greater experience and exposure to this level was obvious. Kilcoo were imbued with a new energy; their playmaker, Conor Laverty, had three times as many possessions in extra-time as he had while on the field in normal time.

As bodies wilted and the Cork side had to chase the game, the space which the Barrs had shut down suddenly opened up. After making 23 plays and being a constant headache for Kilcoo, Brian Hayes’ withdrawal was a metaphor for how a side which had given everything just couldn’t keep going.

Brian Hayes of St Finbarr's breaks the ball away from Ryan McEvoy of Kilcoo. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Barrs will be disappointed but, in time, they’ll surely appreciate that Saturday was about more than just the result. It was about pride, belief, confidence and quality, everything the ‘Barrs jersey always stood for. And everything the club hope will inspire and help make this, and future generations, understand the real depth and meaning of their history.