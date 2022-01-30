Shane Ronayne: I'm absolutely gutted for the Mourneabbey players

SHANE Ronayne has led Mourneabbey to 16 trophies over the last eight seasons but they lost out on their battle for title number 17th with Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

A visibly emotional Shane spoke afterward about the pride he has in the side, how they will be hurting after that loss and that once the dust settles he has no doubt they will be back for the new season more determined than ever to win back their All-Ireland crown.

“We are bitterly disappointed and we just didn't perform today and that's not any disrespect to Kilkerrin-Clonberne when I say that,” said Shane.

“They performed and beforehand I felt if we did we would probably win the game. We can't put our finger on what went wrong right now.

“We were in great form coming into the final, everything was right. The players were in great form this morning, very relaxed. We just didn't switch on and you know sometimes when you don't at the start it's very hard to change the momentum of the game then.

“They had the momentum and little things didn't go with us at times as well. We hit the crossbar at a vital stage, we missed frees we never miss and we dropped balls we don't drop.

We had passes intercepted that never normally happens, it just didn't happen for us today and that's the way sport is.

"I'm just absolutely gutted for them, they do put in an unbelievable effort all the time.

"They keep coming back to the field and I am so proud of them. My pride in them isn't any less today because we lost a game of football, they are all my friends and I love them dearly and it's going to be heartbreaking inside in that dressing room.

“I changed stuff during the game but I wouldn't have changed anything in the preparation, I suppose I can take solace from that. We, as a unit, did our best in the preparation and couldn't have done any more

“We just didn't play today and that's the way it goes, if you don't perform then you don't get what you want and we didn't today.

“We have been here before and have lost four finals and won two. That consistency level is unbelievable and I have no doubt they will come back better and strong for the new season,” concluded Shane.