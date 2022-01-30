Claire Melia drops 42 points for cup champions Glanmire

Killester 97 The Ambassador UCC Glanmire 104

NATIONAL Cup champions The Address UCC Glanmire produced another solid fourth quarter before seeing off a resilient Killester side in a highly competitive Women’s Super League clash at Clontarf.

Glanmire went into the game minus American Tierney Pfirman but once again their Irish star Claire Melia stood up to be counted with a magnificent 42-point contribution.

After the game coach Mark Scannell praised his team in the manner they saw off the Killester challenge.

“The bottom line is when you are missing one of your professionals going into a game after our cup success it was always going to be a test but credit to all the girls they stood up to be counted.”

The Glanmire chief knew his side would have problems in this game but felt his team came good again when the game threatened to run away from them.

“Killester are well drilled and shoot the ball exceptionally well on their home court but we found another gear in the fourth quarter and in the end were comfortable winners.”

The opening quarter was a shootout with both teams playing little or no defence, but with Melia excelling at the post Glanmire soon commanded an eight-point lead.

Mimi Clarke has given some wonderful service to Killester and she was their leading light from start to finish but a late Casey Grace jumper ensured Glanmire led 36-25 after an extraordinary opening period.

Both coaches must have read the riot act about the lack of defending in the opening quarter as it was a priority in this quarter with both teams sharing 36 points.

Leading 54-41 Glanmire looked in control but they were shocked on the restart as Killester basically missed nothing from all angles of the court.

When Myah Taylor nailed a late three-pointer it helped the Dublin side lead 74-71 having outscored Glanmire 33-17 in the third quarter.

Once again the class of Glanmire resurfaced coming down the stretch with American Carrie Shepherd shooting the lights out with three outside the arc.

Killester were basically outgunned and despite putting in a huge shift they couldn’t withstand the Glanmire onslaught.

The league title is now within Glanmire’s grasp and with DCU Mercy losing to St Mary’s Castleisland the double is now highly likely for the Cork side.

Top scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: C Melia 42, C Shepherd 23, C Grace 18.

Killester: M Clarke 26, M Taylor 26, R Nagle 18.

Referees: P Donovan (Dublin), F Contreras (Dublin).