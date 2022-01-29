Wycherley brothers power Munster to victory away to Zebre

Zebre 17 Munster 34

A TRY from each of the Wycherley brothers from Bantry helped an inexperienced Munster to a bonus-point win in their URC clash against Zebre in Parma on Saturday evening.

Second-row Fineen grabbed Munster’s third try from close range at the end of the first half, while his younger brother Josh got the crucial bonus-point clinching fourth try in the second half, from even closer in.

Zebre had a chance to take a lead early, but out-half Timothy O’Malley was short with his long-range penalty attempt.

Jake Flannery from Tipperary was making his first start in the Munster number 10 shirt but he missed 15 minutes in the first half when he picked up a head injury, although thankfully he was able to resume after being bandaged up and going through the necessary HIA checks. Jack Crowley filled in while he was off the pitch, and it was the Innishannon native that opened the scoring with a penalty from straight in front of the posts 10 minutes later.

Jack Crowley of Munster takes on Enrico Lucchin of Zebre. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

The first quarter was scrappy all round, but a John Hodnett half break instigated a quality Munster attack which ended when Jean Kleyn and Crowley fed winger Calvin Nash. He offloaded brilliantly to Liam Coombes, and the Skibbereen man put Jack O’Donoghue away in the right corner in the 22nd minute for the opening try.

We didn’t have to wait long for the second try with Dan Goggin running a wonderful line off the back of a lineout, racing onto a slick Neil Cronin pass, and he blasted right through the Zebre cover and was able to accelerate on and reach the line for an excellent individual score to make it 0-15.

Flannery pinned Zebre back into their 22 soon after and a crooked lineout presented Munster with another fabulous attacking opportunity and the pack didn’t disappoint, and after a series of close-in carries Fineen Wycherley eventually muscled his way over in the 37th minute for the third try.

Struggling Zebre needed something to happen to give them some oxygen for the second half and they got it when centre Erich Cronjé intercepted a loose Flannery pass to run in a try under the posts right on half time, to leave the score at 7-22 at the break.

Zebre started the second half positively, with out-half Timothy O’Malley landing a penalty in the 45th minute as Munster once again had an extremely flat quarter with little to shout about from an attacking perspective.

Despite the disjointed play, the bonus point was wrapped up in the 66th minute when replacement loosehead prop Josh Wycherley brilliantly grounded the ball from close range after scrum-half Neil Cronin had been held up just short from a snipe from the back of a ruck right on the Zebre line.

In the 70th minute Munster were in again, and it was another try for the front row club, and this time it was hooker Diarmuid Barron grabbing the glory as he was on the back of a rolling maul off an attacking lineout, and the Zebre forwards had no answer to the Munster pack’s power.

The big negative of the night was the sight of the promising young second-row Thomas Ahern having to leave the pitch injured only minutes after coming on to replace Jean Kleyn in the Munster engine room.

Zebre did grab a try from full-back Junior Laloifi right at the death after the ball had hit his shin and bounced fortuitously into the Munster in-goal area, and he won the race to ground the ball for a consolation score, but Munster had done enough, without ever really getting out of third gear.

Munster supporters at the game. Picture: INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli

Scorers for Zebre: O’Malley (1 pen, 1 con), Rizzi (1 con), Cronjé and Laloifi (1 try each).

Munster: Flannery (3 cons), Crowley (1 pen), O’Donoghue, Goggin, F. Wycherley, J. Wycherley, Barron (1 try each).

ZEBRE: Laloifi; Bruno, Cronjé, Lucchin, Trulla; O’Malley, Violi; Buonfiglio, Fabiani, Bello; Sisi (capt), Zambonin; Mitchell, Bianchi, Giammarioli.

Subs: Zilocchi and Krumov for Bello and Zambonin (49), Fusco and Rizzi for Violi and O’Malley (51).

MUNSTER: Gallagher; Nash, Coombes, Goggin, Daly; Flannery, Cronin; Loughman, Barron, Knox; Kleyn, F. Wycherley; O’Donoghue (capt), Hodnett, O’Sullivan.

Subs: Crowley for Flannery (9), Flannery for Crowley (23), Farrell for Goggin (49), Ahern for Kleyn (67), Buckley and Crowley for Barron and Flannery (70), Kendellen for Ahern (71), Coughlan for Cronin (72).

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)