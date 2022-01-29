Bandon make Cobh Ramblers work hard for Munster Senior Cup win

Bandon 0 Cobh Ramblers 2

TWO second-half goals broke Bandon’s hearts as Cobh Ramblers progressed into the semi-final of the Munster Senior Cup in front of a large crowd at the Town Park in Bandon.

The League of Ireland Division 1 team had to work hard as MSL team Bandon matched them across the pitch and had as many chances on goal as their more illustrious opponents, especially in the first half.

Cobh Ramblers pressed from the very start in an effort to get an early score and held Bandon in their own half for some considerable time. Their first real effort on goal came in the 11th minute when Jake Hegarty’s effort forced Bandon keeper Ronan Crowley into a diving save, followed by a well-timed tackle from Brendan Cullen as Cobh’s Conor Drinan was about to shoot.

Despite being under pressure, the hosts had the better chances on goal, with Brendan Cullen shooting wide on a couple of occasions as they broke downfield.

Bandon pressed forward following the injury-time restart following Cobh Ramblers Jack O’Donoghue’s injury with Brendan Cullen heading over the bar following Peter Callanan’s corner kick as the home side finished strongly.

In the second half, Cobh Ramblers were now playing into the sun, but forced a couple of early corners, with Jason Abbot’s in-swinging kick being deflected onto the crossbar by Ronan Crowley and cleared.

Cobh continued to come forward and forced a number of corners.

The first goal came in the 70th minute when Conor Drinan’s cross from the far side was met by Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh whose low shot from eight yards found the back of the net.

Bandon attempted to get back into the game, with Macdouglas Wnaemaker’s effort in the corner of the area going over, but they were forced back on a number of occasions as the visitors looked for a second.

The second came four minutes from time when Sean McGrath’s corner was finished by Ben O’Riordan who sent the ball straight into the net, breaking Bandon's hearts and into the semi-final.

BANDON: Ronan Crowley, Eoin Hurley, Jack O’Donoghue, David O’Neill, Gerard Rice, Lee Holland, Gary Matthews, Peter Callanan, Brendan Cullen, James McSweeney, Gavin O’Brien, Micheal Crean, Luke Harrington, Macdouglas Wnaemeka, Jack Kelly, Dylan Wilmot.

COBH RAMBLERS: Darragh Burke, John Kavanagh, Darryl Walsh, Ben O’Riordan, Jake Hegarty, Conor Drinan, Jack Larkin, Nathan O’Connell, Ciaran Griffin, Issa Kargbo, Jason Abbot, Gavin Ryan, Pierce Phillips, Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh, Sean McGrath, Luke Desmond, Justin Eguaibor, Dale Holland.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan