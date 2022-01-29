AIL: UCC unlucky to go down on the road to Clontarf

Clontarf 26 UCC 13

BOTTOM of the table UCC put it up to top team Clontarf in an entertaining Energia AIL Division 1A clash on Saturday afternoon, but ultimately they left Castle Avenue pointless.

It was always going to be a difficult task for College, but being without their Munster and Ireland U20 contingent the hill was an even steeper one. Despite this, they really took the game to their hosts, and the losing of the game ultimately came down to two sin-binnings, one in either half, where Clontarf scored 14 points.

College actually opened the scoring in the seventh minute through an Eoin Monahan penalty from 20m, before their tight head Corey Hanlon got a yellow card in the 13th minute which led to a try from Clontarf second-row Cormac Daly from close range a minute later.

College did respond really well to this setback, as they utilised the stiff breeze to the fullest when Monahan landed a monster penalty from inside his own half in the 18th minute to reduce the deficit to 7-6.

Clontarf struck for another try in the 28th minute, however, with openside Adrian D’Arcy going over in the right corner after being put away by Daly, in a move that had the fingerprints of D’Arcy’s brother Matt all over it in the build-up.

Clontarf looked to be taking control at this juncture only for College to get real oxygen when left winger Timothy Duggan pinched a wonderful intercept on the halfway line and ran it in for a try in the right corner, which Monahan converted, to leave them trailing 14-13 at the half time interval.

UCC’s Timothy Duggan runs in to score his side’s first try of the match. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

UCC were playing into the huge breeze in that second half and an experienced side like Clontarf were never going to give them too many opportunities to break out, and after loosehead Alessandro Heaney was sin-binned in the 53rd minute it was no surprise when home hooker Dylan Donnellan crashed over a minute later to put his side more than a score ahead.

Clontarf then made sure of the win in the 68th minute when number eight Tony Ryan swooped on a loose ball in midfield and spun it left to centre Michael Courtney, who duly fed his left winger Cian O’Donoghue who was able to win a foot race to the left corner to secure the four-try bonus point for Clontarf.

UCC had one last chance at the death to grab a try that would have secured a losing bonus point, but they spilled possession when looking likely to score, much to the frustration of the College bench, meaning they had to make the long trip south empty-handed.

Scorers for Clontarf: Kearns (3 cons), Daly, A. D’Arcy, Donnellan and O’Donoghue (1 try each).

UCC: Monahan (2 pens, 1 con), Dugg (1 try).

CLONTARF: Bird; Reilly-Ashiru, Courtney, M. D’Arcy (c), O’Donoghue; Kearns, Lloyd; Bolger, Donnellan, Phelan, Daly, Gilbert, A. Soroka, A. D’Arcy, Ryan.

Subs: Brown for Reilly-Ashiru (54), I. Soroka and Feeney for Phelan and Lloyd (68).

UCC: Hedderman; O’Leary, Coghlan, Kiernan, Dugg; Monahan, O’Mahony; Heaney, McCarthy, Hanlon, Thompson, Bissessar, S. O’Sullivan, Hyland, Kelleher (c).

Subs: Duggan for O’Leary (20), O’Leary for Duggan (23), Duggan for O’Leary (55), O’Leary for Duggan (63), McBarron, Brien and Tarleton for Thompson, Hyland and Kiernan (68), Kingston and Duggan for Heaney and McCarthy (70).

Referee: Oisin Quinn