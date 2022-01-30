Graham Cummins on why a loan would be the wrong option for Liverpool keeper Caoimhín Kelleher

CAOIMHÍN Kelleher’s recent impressive performances for Liverpool against Arsenal and Chelsea has seen the Cork native receive a lot of plaudits and has highlighted the improvement of the goalkeeper over the last three seasons.

Kelleher has made six appearances this season (more than he has in the previous two seasons) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he plans to play Kelleher in the Carabao Cup final at the end of February. However, will that be enough to convince Kelleher that he should remain at Liverpool or would a loan move suit the 23-year-old more?

My perception used to be that Kelleher would benefit by spending time out on loan and gain experience from playing either League One or Championship football. However, my opinion has changed because of the performances from the former Ringmahon Rangers’ schoolboy for Liverpool in recent weeks.

His performances have shown that he doesn’t need to go out on loan to improve and that working with someone who is one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Alisson, is more beneficial for his development rather than signing for a Championship club.

Liverpool play in a certain style and expect their goalkeepers to be comfortable on the ball. If Kelleher were to go on loan, he would have to find a club that operates in a similar manner to Liverpool, and there aren’t many clubs like that. If he joined a club where philosophy wasn’t about the goalkeeper being involved in play then that’s not going to benefit him.

It doesn’t matter if he learns more about dealing with high balls or gains more match experience if his footwork on the ball stagnates or worsens. The top teams will not accept a goalkeeper that has all the attributes a keeper needs besides being exceptional with the ball at his feet.

We’ve seen it when Pep Guardiola arrived at Manchester City and his vendetta against Joe Hart who was considered one of the best keepers in Europe at the time because the former England international was not capable of playing out from the back.

Kelleher has worked hard to establish himself as Liverpool’s second-choice keeper and leaving the club might jeopardise this. The saying; out of sight, out of mind might apply were Kelleher to leave.

Jurgen Klopp has confidence Caoimhín Kelleher is developing into a top stopper. Picture: HENNING BAGGER/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Another keeper will be required to fill the gap Kelleher leaves if he were to depart Liverpool and that keeper could go above the Corkman in the pecking order at the club because Klopp is seeing what he is like every day in training and how he interacts with his teammates on the pitch rather than seeing video clips or reading reports of one of his players that are out on loan.

COMPOSURE

Watching Kelleher in previous years, I was skeptical if he was good enough to be a keeper capable of playing at the top. I was nervous every time he tried to play out from the back but he looks more composed now and will continue to develop in this area.

What I like is that he does try to play out from defence but not at all costs. Keepers can be arrogant and think that they can always try to play out from the back no matter how dangerous the situation.

He’s intelligent enough to realise when he simply cannot play out from the back and will go more direct.

Kelleher has certainly developed physically over the past several months. In past years, he wasn’t really a physical presence in goal and Klopp himself has said that he was worried about the same issue.

Liverpool have highlighted that it was an area that Kelleher needed to develop in. He certainly looks much broader now and no longer looks like a child in goal.

At 23, time is on Kelleher’s side. He has a contract with the Reds until 2026 and after recently speaking to Cork City goalkeeper Mark McNulty, who would know more of what it is like to be a goalkeeper, and knows what it is like to be second-choice for a long period, his advice to aspiring keepers is that they have to be patient.

Kelleher has a better chance to be Liverpool’s first choice by staying at the club rather than going on loan.