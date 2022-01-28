Saoirse Noonan heading for a move to Durham

SAOIRSE Noonan has agreed a deal in principle to sign for English Women’s Championship promotion contenders Durham.

The club sits fourth in England’s second tier of women’s football and they are currently just awaiting confirmation from the FA that Noonan's registration has been processed so they can confirm and announce the move officially.

The Ireland international striker had been on trial at a number of different clubs across the Irish sea since the conclusion of the Women’s National League season, where she helped Shelbourne win the title and reach the FAI Cup final.

The Dublin club has since taken to their official Twitter account to confirm the transfer on their side and wish her the best of luck as she looks to take her career to the next level.

The former Cork City striker, who won the FAI Cup with the Rebel Army in 2017, opted to concentrate solely on soccer in 2021 having previously also played Gaelic football with the Cork ladies where she reached two All-Ireland finals.

The 22-year-old left City in an effort to boost her chances of representing the Republic of Ireland at senior level and it has proven to be the correct decision as she has since won two international caps and scored her first goal against Georgia in their last fixture.

“To achieve three of my long-term goals in just one season was just unbelievable for me,” Noonan told the Echo recently after she was named one of the Echo Women in Sport winners for 2021.

“I always set out goals every year long and short term and after achieving three of my long term goals of setting up my own company, making my Irish senior debut, and scoring my first goal, it has given me the drive to want more and more.

I’m more ready than ever to go after all my dreams and make them a reality.

“It’s not always easy to leave a team but going to Shels was something I felt I had to do.

“Being in Cork and having the GAA on my front door when I loved it so much was difficult. I needed change and to come out of my comfort zone. I left City because I wanted to go after my dream of playing for Ireland.

“With Shels coming so close the last three years I really wanted to help out and try to win it.

“So, for me, everything that has happened with winning the league, playing in the cup final, and getting on the Irish squad makes this decision feel worthwhile and one I stand by and I’m proud I did because it wasn’t easy.

“My move has definitely been justified and I hope this is just the start.”