Five Cork players feature in Ireland U20 squad for Six Nations

FIVE Cork players have been named in the Ireland squad for the upcoming U20 Six Nations.

Head coach Richie Murphy has called up Patrick Campbell, a former Cork and Nemo minor football star, Jack O’Sullivan, Ronan O’Sullivan, Darragh McSweeney, and Daniel Squires for the tournament which is set to kick off on Friday next with a game between Ireland and Wales at Musgrave Park.

The group will also represent a number of clubs in the AIL including UCC, Highfield, Young Munster, and Shannon RFC.

UCC's Daniel Squires trying to get past Dublin University's Aran Egan in the All-Ireland League game at the Mardyke. Picture: Denis Minihane.

They will now link up with the rest of the Ireland squad who looking to win the trophy for the first time since 2019.

That year, Ireland dominated the tournament by winning the grand slam and treble crown.

Ahead of kick-off next week, Richie Murphy said: “We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations.

“It has been a challenging year but the players have come in, worked hard and bonded well, and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and next Friday’s opening game against Wales, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action at Musgrave Park in Cork, where we always have huge support.”

After the Wales game next Friday, Ireland will travel to France on Friday, February 11.

They will then face Italy on Friday, February 25 at Musgrave Park. An away trip against England will follow that, followed by the final game of the tournament, against Scotland, on Sunday, March 20.

Ireland U20 Six Nations squad:

Forwards (17):

Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster) Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster) John Glasgow (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster) Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster) Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain) James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster) Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster) James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster) Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster) Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster) James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster) Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster) Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster).

Backs (14):

Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster) Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster) Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster) Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster) Daniel Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster) Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster) Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby) Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster) Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster) Daniel Squires (UCC RFC/Munster) Adam Maher (Rockwell College/Munster) Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster).