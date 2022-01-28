Mourneabbey aiming for their third All-Ireland club title in a row

Throw-in is at 1pm at St Brendan’s Park, Birr, and what should follow is an entertaining and close-fought battle.
These sides will be very familiar with each other and the Cork outfit has enjoyed the upper hand in their recent meetings.
In 2018 they clashed at the semi-final stage, with Mourneabbey making the journey to Galway and came away victorious, before going on to win their first All-Ireland club title.
In 2019 they met in the final and again Mourneabbey were the winners, but it took a point from Laura Fitzgerald with 20 seconds to go to see them win.
Tomorrow is expected to be another close tie and Kilkerrin-Clonberne captain, Louise Ward, has made no secret of the fact they are hell-bent on avenging those losses, particularly the final loss.
Both sides are packed full of talented players and to name a few would be unfair to the others as there really are no weak links in both camps.
Mourneabbey are going for an astonishing 17th championship title in eight seasons (this is the 2021 season final) and the hunger and desire to add another is evident as you watch them play.
Once they get a foothold and take the lead they are relentless and thus far have proven very difficult to stop.
They cruised through the Munster championship and destroyed Dunboyne in the All-Ireland semi-final and in reality their last tough game was the Cork final against Éire Óg.
But they can only beat what’s in front of them and manager Shane Ronayne says they are fully focused on the task ahead.
“We are thrilled to be in the final and are looking forward to tomorrow,” said Shane, “we are playing at a very good level and in a lot of games this year we haven’t been tested and that’s no disrespect to other teams when I say that.
“I think Kilkerrin-Clonberne are the same, they got a bit of a test the last day but they had an easy run through Galway and Connacht putting up huge scores.”
Shane continued: “They did get a bit of test the last day and we have to be very guarded against that, but the standards within our own training sessions are very high and the drive to get a spot on the starting 15 is pushing that.