Shane Long helping Cork City U19s get an edge

A CAREER in sport was always an interest of Togher's Shane Long when he was growing up.

He began his journey in Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa when he did the Sports Coaching and Education course and now 10 years on, the Dennehy’s Health and Fitness manager has made significant progress in the industry.

Competing the best you can on the pitch and improving off it are driving forces for the 28-year-old father of one, who has recently taken up a new strength and conditioning role with Cork City FC.

“I have been working in the health and fitness industry almost 10 years now and I absolutely love it,” said Long. "I’ve worked with thousands of people from all walks of life since first starting out and that’s what makes my job so interesting because no two days are the same."

It all started when he was a child, the simple pleasure of playing with his friends. That led to wearing the Cork City colours.

"My love for sport has come from being so passionate since a young age, staying out until all hours with my friends playing matches in the estates. I was lucky enough to be part of some great and successful teams growing up.

I played with every Cork team coming through schoolboys, going over to England on a number of occasions for trials with clubs, being involved with underage Irish training squads, and playing with successful Cork City underage teams.

"All these experiences made me fall in love with the game and I love being involved still as a player and coach while also making a career out of sport.

“During my final year of secondary school in Deerpark [now Coláiste Éamann Rís] I was always adamant on pursuing a career in which I would be involved with sport in some way. I decided to take a course in CSN doing Sports Coaching and Education."

Lough Rovers' captain Shane Long and players celebrate after defeating Freemount in the Bon Secours Cork JCFC final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

After a year of college, he decided to take the FAI/FAS soccer course which was at the time when Niall O’Regan, who is now Head of Coach Education with the FAI, was head facilitator.

"Doing the FAI/FAS course is where I sparked my interest in wanting to work in the gym, during the course we received ITEC Gym Instructors Diploma and in return, that qualification not only presented me with my first gym job but started me out on a 10-year journey.

"I am so delighted that I decided to go and do that course. At the time, I was uncertain of what career route I was going to take. Since then, I’ve taken and completed numerous courses in Health and Fitness, while also getting a business and management diploma.”

While he will continue to manage Dennehy's Health and Fitness, Long has taken on a new role, one in which he is really excited about.

“I am really excited about my new role with Cork City. I will be looking after the U19 squad. I will be helping them this coming season to become fitter, stronger and faster with their overall game.

"I will be working with the squad for all their strength and conditioning needs as a team and also working with players individually on improving areas of their game when it comes to strength and power.

“This will be my first time committing to a team for the season. I’ve always worked with teams over the years with their pre-season and mid-season breaks through Dennehy’s Health and Fitness in their facilities, also taking sessions with my clubs over the years but this is something different.

"I wouldn’t see this as a challenge as it’s something I’ve plenty of knowledge and experience in, but I see it as a great opportunity to further develop my career in these areas with sports teams. It's a chance to work alongside Cork City with their elite academy players, many of whom will soon make the step into the club's senior ranks.

“I’ve only started two weeks ago working with the lads and so far it’s been a great experience, I can see that it is a great environment already to be involved with and the lads bring that extra professional feel with them to training and games. I’m really looking forward to the coming weeks and months as Liam Kearney has great plans with the academy side of the club."

He's seven years with Dennehy’s Health and Fitness.

Shane Long in his role at Dennehy's Health & Fitness club.

"I have recently moved into their new Penrose Dock facility in the city centre which has been a great experience to date since opening. I don’t think I’ve ever worked a day since I started working for the Dennehy’s. It’s something I’m passionate about and I love the fact I am able to help people every day. It's also so motivating being part of the growth of the company the last few years.”

ELITE

An avid City fan, as is his son Callum, Long has been watching the team for many years and is delighted to see the club invest in the strength and conditioning side of the game.

“I do feel all clubs in Ireland over the last number of years are placing great importance on strength and conditioning with their teams, and now more importantly in their academies, as they will be the next upcoming crop of elite players with the club's senior teams.

The game is becoming so physical and the jump from underage to senior is a big gap physically. I think it’s great that clubs like Cork City are giving their academy teams the opportunity to learn more and to develop the players more with their overall game.

"It really shows that the clubs are giving their academy players the best opportunity with the game and that’s great to see.

"I’ve been a supporter of City since a young age and have been going to home games with my son Callum, who also loves going down to Turner's Cross for a Friday night game. He now loves the fact that his cousin Cian Coleman is the captain of the senior team and wants to get down to more games to support him.

"It’s great for him and other young kids to look up to these players who work so hard to get to where they are at. I’m looking forward to playing my role in helping these young players reach that level."