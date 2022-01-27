Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 15:25

Bandon cruise past Clonmel in Munster Junior Cup at Musgrave Park

An excellent performance from Darragh Walsh, who set them on the road to victory with two early tries, set up a meeting with Rockwell College
Bandon try-scorer Calum Harte is congratulated by Scott Fuller. Picture: Larry Cummins. 

Andrew Horgan

Bandon Grammar School 41 CBS High School Clonmel 10

BANDON Grammar School cruised into the second round of the Schools U16 Munster Junior Cup as they impressively defeated CBS High School Clonmel 41-10 at Musgrave Park on Thursday afternoon.

An excellent performance from Darragh Walsh, who set them on the road to victory with two early tries, ensured it was Bandon who progressed to the next stage of the competition and a meeting with Rockwell College while Clonmel crashed out.

Scott Fuller wins possession in a lineout for Bandon Grammar School. Picture: Larry Cummins.
Grammar raced out of the traps and aided by High School Clonmel’s Tom O’Brien picking up a yellow card and being required to spend some time in the sin-bin, they grabbed the first try of the game in the fifth minute thanks to Darragh Walsh.

Marcus Kelly was close to doing the honours himself but after he was stopped just short of the goal line, Bandon quickly recycled the ball allowing Walsh to go down in the corner with Rory Golden kicking the extras from a tough angle.

Rory Golden lines up a try conversion kick for Bandon Grammar School. Picture: Larry Cummins. 
CBS were soon restored to their full complement of 15 players as O’Brien returned to the action but he couldn’t prevent his opponents from adding to their tally on 14 minutes as Walsh skipped past his marker before touching down for his second try of the afternoon which Golden was unable to convert, 12-0.

Golden made amends for that near-miss when his next conversion dropped onto the top of the crossbar and crept over moments after Cash Healy powered his way home with a driving run, 19-0.

The score would remain that way at the half-time break but Bandon were dealt a huge blow shortly before the interval when Max McQuiston was shown a straight red card.

But you wouldn’t have known they were playing with a man less as they immediately increased their lead at the beginning of the second period when Rory Golden broke clear and touched down as close to the posts as possible, making his conversion all the easier to fire over, 26-0.

The Cork school now looked to end this game as a contest and moments after Calem Harte added his name to the list of try scorers with 36 minutes on the clock, he teed up Michael Kennedy who duly used his blistering pace to do likewise although Golden missed with both his conversion attempts, 36-0.

Aoife Keating-Piper and Zoe Noonan amongst the colourful Bandon Grammar School supporters as they cheer on their team. Picture: Larry Cummins
The students from Tipperary, to their credit, refused to let their heads drop and they finished the game strongly, claiming two unconverted tries through Billy Tierney and captain Luke Slattery to reduce the margin of defeat.

But sandwiched in between those was a superb unconverted try from Marcus Kelly which ensured Bandon marched into the second round in style with a comprehensive 31-point triumph.

Picture: Larry Cummins.
Scorers for Bandon Grammar School: Tries: D Walsh (2), R Golden, M Kelly, C Healy, C Harte and M Kennedy. Cons: R Golden (3).

CBS High School Clonmel: Tries: L Slattery and B Tierney.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: M Tubb, M Kelly, A Cleary, T O’Conchuir, C Healy, J Connolly, P Coughlan, M McQuiston, S Fuller, R Golden, D Walsh, C Harte, A Hutchinson, S O’Driscoll, A Hurley.

Subs: B O’Driscoll, A Devlin, D Keane, R Di Rollo, S Dooley, G Cottrell, J McDonagh, M Kennedy, O Williams, S Lynch.

CBS HIGH SCHOOL CLONMEL: O Amos, S Wall, T O’Brien, C O’Flynn, D Brennan, J Lane, L Slattery, D Coyne, B Morrison, P Spelman, D Buckley, B Tierney, C Kennedy, J Mullery, A Slattery.

Subs: F Hackett, M Bates, S O’Loughlin, D O’Regan, M Andriulaitis, J Byrne, S Maher, M Ryan, C Morrison, K Kennedy, C Byrne, A Pyke, D Corcoran, D Mullery, M McGuire, J Brown, P Perry, R Dillon, N Roche, T Alyward, T Maguire.

Referee: Stuart Donaldson (MAR).

<p>Ahead of the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Club Football finals are Laura Fitzgerald of Mourneabbey, Cork, left, and Louise Ward of Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

