John Horgan on why the Limerick hurlers look unstoppable already 

NO provincial or All-Ireland inter-county title was ever won in the month of January but a significant step towards achieving those goals can still be taken at that juncture in the year.

Limerick hurlers have illustrated that by setting down early markers in the pre-season Munster League and last Sunday in front of a packed Cusack Park in Ennis they did it again.

Nine points separated themselves and Clare and a mix of newcomers and the more established players ensured that the country’s best team began as they had finished last season by collecting another trophy.

When the NHL begins on the weekend after next that competition will pale into insignificance for a lot of supporters and it will be all systems go from then until the end of the championship next July.

However, there will be a realisation too that Limerick mean business again and that no stone is going to be left unturned in their bid to complete the three-in-a-row of All-Ireland titles.

Limerick’s squad depth has been viewed as one of the primary reasons why they have put one over on the chasing pack in recent times and nothing seems to have changed in that regard.

And team boss John Kiely seems determined to maintain the process of being able to integrate new players regularly into the system.

Every team boss wants to be in a position to do the same but Limerick have been far more successful than the others in doing it Over the course of the pre-season competition, Kiely has introduced a number of newcomers and at times it was largely an experimental team.

Yet it was a case of the more things change the more they remain the same.

Every newcomer that came in was determined to put his hand up and try and ensure to that when the championship squad is finalised he will be part of it.

Newcomers that we might not have been familiar with before, like Darren O’Connell, Oisin O’Reilly and Colin Coughlan, Brian O’Grady and Cathal O’Neill all contributed significantly.

Cathal O’Neill of Limerick breaks from a pack of Clare players. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Amazingly, over the past five years across all the competitions that they participate in, Limerick have collected 11 pieces of silverware.

That is a quite staggering return by any set of standards and it illustrates the desire that currently exists on Shannonside to make the most of what is seen as the best Limerick hurling squad of all time.

As far as preparations go for the start of the national league, Limerick appear to have stolen a march on the others and it seems that there will be no let up in the desire to add to the collection of trophies.

There appears to be an insatiable thirst in Limerick hurling right now to continue on their path to success, the motto being very simple, success breeds success.

It will be difficult to unseat hardly any of last season’s All-Ireland winning team but if the need arises, Kiely seems more determined than ever to have even stronger options to replace them.

He will have learned plenty about players’ attitude, desire etc during the past few weeks and without doubt a number of more newcomers will add further to the already deep pool of resources.

The Cork management probably kept an eye on the happenings at Cusack Park last Sunday, all the more so as Clare are the first opponents in the league.

That’s a home fixture for Cork and a game that Kieran Kingston will certainly be targeting for a positive start.

Clare fielded more strongly than Limerick did in Cusack Park but still came up far too short for Brian Lohan’s liking.

But, of course, we should still not be getting carried away with results of games in January but the big lesson that surely has been learned from this Munster pre-season competition is that Limerick are going nowhere and are continuing to produce new evidence of the squad depth at team boss Kiely’s disposal.

Limerick manager John Kiely is interviewed at Cusack Park. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The hurling season is still in its infancy but it continues to amaze us all after the drama of Semple Stadium last Sunday when Ballyhale-Shamrocks stayed on course for another All-Ireland club title.

They did so with the most extraordinary of finishes when TJReid clung a spectacular goal from a placed ball right the very death to deny Galway’s St Thomas.

It made for fascinating TV viewing and it was one of the best frees that must have ever been converted.

FAMILIAR

It was bullet-like in its execution and it now provides us with a potentially epic final between James O’Connor’s team from Noreside and near neighbours Ballygunner from Waterford.

Cork supporters will remember O’Connor from the success story that he wrote with Carrigtwohill back in 2011 and more recently Fr O’Neill’s.

Ballyhale Shamrocks manager James O'Connor. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Now he’s doing it again with Ballyhale and he is obviously a top man at getting the best out of players.

The stage is now being prepared for the three All-Ireland club finals and all hold unique appeal.

The one that will surely surprise a lot of people is the meeting of Kerry’s Kilmoyley and Naas from Kildare in the intermediate final.

Two clubs from less fashionable hurling counties going head to head in Croke Park.

However, it is an illustration of the great work that is being put in in those counties and their attempts to climb the ladder.

John Meyler will be back in Croke Park with the Kerry and Munster champions and the excellent work that he has put in down there will, hopefully, be rewarded with an All-Ireland crown.

Yes, so much to look forward to on all fronts.