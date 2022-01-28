St Finbarr's v Kilcoo: Barrs have no fear of favoured Ulster champs

SATURDAY: All-Ireland club football semi-final: St Finbarr’s v Kilcoo, O’Moore Park, 3pm.

THE glorious journey took in Thurles on its last stop and now it’s moving closer to the capital with Portlaoise calling.

But, the burning question is who’ll make it to Croke Park on the big day next month, the Cork and Munster champions or their Down and Ulster equivalent?

Kilcoo are considered to have one foot in the door already judging by their 1/4 odds with the bookies which might play into the Barrs hands.

“We’ve won eight out of eight championship games so far and we won’t be overawed by any manner of means.

“We’re not that far off the mark and it’s up to us to prove it,” said manager Paul O’Keeffe.

The main reason why Kilcoo are fancied by so many was their destruction of all that came before them on the provincial circuit, overcoming the champions of Cavan, Derry and Fermanagh.

That in itself wouldn’t strike fear into any of the contenders after Kilcoo demolished Ramor United (Cavan) by 3-13 to 1-8 and Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) by 3-10 to 0-3 in the final.

Sandwiched in between was a close semi-final against Derry’s Glen Watty Grahams, Kilcoo edging it by 1-11 to 0-11.

The Barrs have studied their opponents closely and know what’s coming.

“They’re very defensive, getting 14 or 15 men behind the ball, and it’s hard to play against. It doesn’t make for much of a spectacle either because it’s hard to watch.

“They wait for you to make mistakes and then try to capitalise on it.

“Kilcoo have pace up front. They’ve good forwards, but it’s still a very defensive mindset.”

St Finbarr's Enda Dennehy scores his side’s second goal in the Munster final. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Yet, a more balanced look at Kilcoo’s merits comes from the Down championship which wasn’t a million miles away from what the Barrs experienced in Cork.

The Togher club had to battle against Éire Óg, Castlehaven and Clonakilty in the knock-out phase. So, too, Kilcoo.

They needed extra time to defeat Carryduff 1-18 to 3-11 in the quarter-final, winning their semi-final by 0-8 to 1-3 against Ballyholland Harps before the Burren pushed them all the way in the final, 1-12 to 0-13.

“We’ve looked at a few of those games as well and Kilcoo are not infallible.

“If you were to believe what’s being said and written about them sure you’d be wrecked.”

The Barrs will take confidence from their 2-9 to 1-10 Munster final win over Austin Stacks, when they led throughout, once more marshalled brilliantly by captain Ian Maguire.

Theirs is a finely balanced side, featuring Sam Ryan, Jamie Burns and Billy Hennessy at the back with Steven Sherlock a scoring threat up top.

TACTICS

“Our approach will be to go out and play our normal game with a few tactical things that may be slightly different.

“Other than that it won’t affect us. We’ve played against defensive set-ups all year and this is going to be no different.

“The same kind of principles will still apply and we’ll just concentrate on what we’re doing.

“If they sit back the way they normally do will probably suit us because we’re used to dealing with that.”

O’Keeffe isn’t buying into Kilcool’s power and conditioning either.

“They’re no different to ourselves in that regard and it all builds in to the hype around Kilcoo.

They’ve sent out the vibe that they’re extremely fit and well-conditioned and have it all nailed down.

“Tactically, they believe they have got it right, too, but we also have a good bench and I have no fears of them being fitter than us.”

TRIBUTE

An exciting week for the Barrs began on a sad note, however, with the passing of club stalwart Donal Hurley, who gave great service.

He won three county football titles, 1956, ’57 and ’59, when Donal was captain.

In ’56, he also won a Dublin medal with Erin’s Hope, when studying to be a teacher, and Donal also won a county hurling title the year before with the Barrs.

Later, he was secretary and a selector in the golden era of the late 1970s-early ’80s, when the Barrs won five counties, four Munsters and three All-Irelands. Donal was also honoured as club President between 2007 and 2009.