Concession of two quick-fire second half goals cost MTU Cork their chance of victory over Ulster

MTU Cork 0-8

Ulster University 2-11

TWO second half goals in the space of five minutes ensured that Ulster University saw off the challenge of MTU Cork in this Round 3 Sigerson Cup tie at the GAA Centre of Excellence at Abbottstown in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

The Ulster side were the strongest side throughout and they raced into a five points to two lead by the 14th minute thanks to excellent shooting from Niall Loughlin, Andrew Gilmore and Rory Slaine.

MTU were struggling to create chances at the other end, although Newcestown’s David Buckley did kick two sublime efforts to keep his side in touch, in the 11th and 17th minutes, and when he added a free right on half time to leave them trailing by 0-7 to 0-4, they were very much in the tie.

MTU Cork's Rory Maguire keeps possession despite the attentions of Ulster University T Galligan at tonight's Sigerson Cup Game in Abbotstown. Photograph Moya Nolan

Ulster University clicked up a few gears, however, and a superb double save by Ryan Scully in the 36th minute kept MTU right it and when Dylan O’Connor slotted over a well struck free two minutes later the gap was down to just two.

It all took a turn for the worse for MTU when Ulster University’s danger man from Derry, full forward Niall Loughlin, blasted to the back of the Cork college’s net in the 45th minute to put daylight between the sides.

The game was well and truly over by the 50th minute when David Mulgrew set up the excellent Tyrone defender Ryan Jones for a simple goal and MTU had no way back.

MTU Cork's John Cooper gets away from his Ulster University marker at tonight's Sigerson Cup Game in Abbotstown. Photograph Moya Nolan

Scorers for MTU Cork: D Buckley 0-5 (0-2f), Dylan O’Connor 0-2 (0-1 45), David O’Connor 0-1 each.

Ulster University: N Loughlin 1-2 (0-1 45), R Jones 1-0, A Gilmore 0-2 (0-1f), R Slaine 0-2, L Nugent 0-2, M McGleenan, R Gormley, M McKearney 0-1 each.

MTU CAMPUS (CORK): R Scully (St Finbarr's); P Ring (Aghabullogue), A Murphy (Aghabullogue), C O’Shea (Kilshannig); A Whelton (Castlehaven), J Cooper (Éire Óg), B Hodnett (Carbery Rangers); R Maguire (Castlehaven), C O'Donovan (Macroom); C O'Donoghue (Glenfesk), D Buckley (Newcestown), C Kennedy (Clonmel); A Whelton (Castlehaven), Dylan O’Connor (Castletownroche), D O'Connell (Kanturk)

Subs: G O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys) for Behan (36), F Murphy (Killarney Legion) and David O’Connor (St. Vincents) for O’Donovan (45), T Casey (Kiskeam) for Hodnett (51), D O’Leary (Naomh Aban) for O’Connell (54)

Ulster University: O Lynch (Derry); R Boyle (Monaghan), F McElroy (Down), A Clarke (Tyrone); M McKearney (Tyrone), M McKernan (Tyrone), R Jones (Tyrone); T Galligan (Cavan), R Gormley (Tyrone); M McGleenan (Derry), T Close (Tyrone), K Gallagher (Monaghan); R Slaine (Down), N Loughlin (Derry), A Gilmore (Down)

Subs: L Nugent (Tyrone) for Close (36), D Mulgrew (Tyrone) for Gormley (41), S Loughran (Tyrone) and Dominic McElhill (Antrim) for McKernan and Gilmore (51), R Beattie for Loughlin (54)

Referee: David Gough.