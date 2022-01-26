Pres lose to a late penalty try in exciting senior cup tie

Crescent CC 17 PBC 13

A penalty try 10 minutes from the end of regulation time clinched a semi-final spot for Crescent College Comprehensive and forced Pres to avail of the back-door route in a hard-fought Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup tie on the back pitch at Thomond Park on Wednesday.

Three times, the Cork school got their noses in front in a tight encounter, but they were undone by collapsing a close-range line-out maul just after going in front once again.

The result means Pres await the outcome of Friday's game between St Munchin's and Castletroy College with the winners facing the Cork school.

Pres paraded the two Cork minor hurling and football captains from last season, full-back Ben O'Connor and centre Rory O'Shaughnessy respectively, and O'Connor was certainly tested after an aerial bombardment throughout.

But, he stood up to the challenge admirably and showed a cool nerve as well in the kicking duties, both from hand and tee, finishing with three successful kicks from as many efforts.

O'Connor kicked Pres 3-0 in front after 12 minutes before Crescent out-half Oscar Davey levelled just before the water break, but Pres hit back to claim the opening try after 25 minutes.

O'Connor earned his side an attacking line-out with a brilliant 50-22 kick and the pressure yielded a try for hooker Danny Sheahan after Ivor Dennehy won a line-out and Salvator Ventura-Patricio carried to the line.

O'Connor's fine conversion made it 10-3, but Crescent, inspired by dynamic number eight Ruadhan Quinn, levelled a second time with a try from prop Mark Fitzgerald, converted superbly by Davey.

It was 10-10 at the interval and while the scoring dried up in the third quarter, Crescent enjoyed more field position as Pres struggled to gain territory.

Just before the hour, O'Connor kicked a monster penalty from just inside the Crescent half, the ball clearing the crossbar with more than a bit to spare.

But, the visitors couldn't control the restart and Crescent availed of a couple of penalties to move into a promising position down the left.

The winning try came a couple of minutes later as the Crescent pack supported the line-out catcher well and inched towards the line.

They look poised to touch down of their own accord until Pres interfered illegally with their maul, prompting referee George Clancy to award the penalty try.

Scorers for Crescent CC:

Tries: M Fitzgerald, pen Con: O Davey Pen: O Davey.

Scorers for PBC:

Try: D Sheahan Con: B O'Connor Pens: B O'Connor (2).

CRESCENT CC: J O'Dwyer; H Ezomo, C O'Halloran, W Hoffman, J McInerney; O Davey, J Duggan; L O'Grady, C Henchy, M Fitzgerald; J Somers, C Kelly; M Clein, R Quinn, P Obasa.

Subs: C Clery, A O'Connor, J Madden, D Murphy, A Ahearne, F Casserly, M Lyons, E O'Callaghan, B Nash, E Bennett.

PBC: B O'Connor; Z Dinan, S Sexton, R O'Shaughnessy, S Condon; H Coughlan, L Tuohy; F Cowhig, D Sheahan, S Ventura-Patricio; L Herdman, A Keane; J Lynch, J Sheahan, I Dennehy.

Subs: M O'Sullivan, P Doyle, T McCarthy, F Roussel, D Noonan, G O'Leary-Kareem, A Cooke, A Twomey, J Wixted.

Referee: G Clancy (MAR).