Busy weekend for four Cork football teams who will represent the county at the weekend in various grades and competitions

WOULD I end up in the possession of a committal form if I suggested that the only scenario worse that a 12 point hammering by the Kingdom would be a 12 point victory?

Can you imagine, if the latter happened, the fourth estate members would chase down Keith Ricken until he provided them with one or two of those uplifting and motivational pieces.

Instead of suggesting that they were like individuals who had just been handed the musical instruments, he might have to resort to stating that Beethoven would be given a run for his money if he was still in town.

Not only that, if Cork did emerge victorious on Saturday last, the elevation of Cork players and management to dizzy heights would be facilitated by many of microphone ones and pen smith artists.

The new dawn would be heralded upon us, prior to the nighttime darkness passing.

If Joe McGrath was able to speak to us from his heavenly home, the Down man would probably remind us that when he presented this cup, it was meant to be for a competition that would be competed for by the weaker counties in the province.

Back then, he didn’t envisage a rebel team to be in that category.

You could with some justification, argue, that they are now.

Cork players dejected after the game

Yes, Kerry are ahead of the majority of counties and are in that small select group that can bring Sam to their people in six months time.

The task facing Jack O’Connor, is simply to fine tune the orchestra.

But remember, that he has only six months to do it.

Keith Ricken ensemble are not yet even qualified to sit on orchestra, let alone give a performance.

However, time is and must be on his side.

To add, to Cork’s short term challenges, is the fact that three players, namely Mark Collins, Ruairi Deane and Sean White have departed the scene. During the dark days, these three were in possession of functioning torches.

Undoubtedly, they are a loss.

Strength and conditioning is now an integral part of the process and not being in possession of the skill set to commentate on the finer points, an observer in Killarney on Sunday is of the opinion that Cork are a number of years behind Kerry in that regard.

The present day Sean O’Shea might have difficulty recognising himself from a photograph of three years ago.

So this weekend, the Allianz National Football Leagues commence, and as has been mentioned previously, this is the most equitable of inter-county competitions with each county getting seven games against similar opposition.

The big guns are in Division 1 and it is where any county should aspire to be, if Sam is to be a conversation piece.

As you are probably aware, Cork will play in Division 2 with four away games and three at home.

Some pundits are suggesting that promotion has to be an objective for the rebel county. I would set the bar a tad lower and mention that avoiding relegation will be numero uno.

A mid-table finish might have to salivate the taste buds. Cork’s 2022 Allianz journey begins on Sunday at 2pm in Roscommon with a testing challenge against the Rossies.

As well as that league game, there are three other football contests that have the potential to alter Cork's rankings.

Cork’s Brian Hurley dejected after the game

St Finbarr’s travel to Portlaoise on Saturday an All-Ireland club semi final engagement with Kilcoo from County Down at 3pm.

The expert view is that not alone will Ulster champions defeat the Barrs, they will win the All-Ireland.

Their very effective defensive set up is not that easy on the eye, but far more importantly, it is not easy to play against it.

They conceded only one goal and an average of eight points in their three game journey through Ulster.

In the Cork championship, the champions played the majority of their games against non intricate defensive systems which in no way would prepare them for Kilcoo’s version of the Jimmy McGuinness’s school of defending.

However, Austin Stacks principally because of their limited forward options also were a defensive based outfit, which may stand to Paul O Keeffe’s team.

Stephen Sherlock, Cillian Myers Murray. Conor Prichard and Co who found the going challenging against the Stacks, will be even more challenged on this occasion.

A blue win here would be considered by many as a strike against the head.

What ever about the task facing the Togher based outfit, it probably pales into insignificance when compared to what is in store for two West Cork Schools in the Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-finals which will both be played in Mallow on Saturday.

At 3:30pm, Skibereen CS backboned by Castlehaven players will take on 16 times champions and current holders Tralee CBS.

Cork's Shane Merrit and Dara Roche of Kerry

In their respective the quarter finals, Tralee demolished Clonakilty CC while the Skibbereen School had to land 1-03 in injury time to see off the challenge of PS Sliabh Luchra Rathmore.

At 5:30pm, Hamilton High School Bandon who had to play a Munster Senior B hurling quarter final last weekend will face St Brendan’s College Killarney who have won this coveted trophy on 22 occasions.

Some will point that the Bandon school have a good team on paper but were it not for three first-half goals against Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, it would have been an All Kerry semi final here.

So now, dear readers four football teams will represent the county at the weekend, wouldn’t be be just wonderful if the outcomes produced a quadruple red !!

This is sport and all bets are off!!