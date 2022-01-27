Jaze Kabia hit two goals on his debut after his move to Falkirk

TO score on your debut is always special but to do it twice, firing your new team to success, is something you dream about.

For Douglas youngster Jaze Kabia, hitting two goals last weekend with his new club Falkirk was a special occasion, which he believes will give him huge confidence going forward.

“It was a dream start to life here at Falkirk,” said Kabia.

"It was my debut as I’ve just gone out on loan from Livingstone. I came on at halftime against East Fife, it was a tight game and I was just looking to come on and cause problems and be the difference.

"Fortunately for me, it turned out that way. Scoring one on your debut is always nice but to score two I was over the moon.”

FRUSTRATING

The 21-year-old winger made the move from the League of Ireland, via Cobh Ramblers and Shels, to Scotland just over a year ago.

Although he has enjoyed his time with Livingston the decision to go out on loan was a welcomed one as Kabia realises that getting game time is what he needs, to develop.

“I was glad to hear I was going out on loan as it’s what I need at this moment in time. I need game time to show everybody what I’m about. Obviously it can a bit frustrating sitting on the bench as everybody wants to be playing but that’s just part and parcel of it.

Cobh Ramblers' Jaze Kabia turns away from a Cabinteely defender. Picture: Dave Meehan

"So I think going out on loan and hopefully showing people what I’m about will benefit me in many ways. It couldn’t have got off to a better start.

"I felt I trained well and I was happy to come off the bench and make an impact immediately.

"It has given me a huge boost and hopefully I can drive on from now.

"I’ve been in Scotland over a year now and I must say I have enjoyed it a lot. I’ve met some great people and made some great friends. It feels kind of like home now at this point.

"Obviously I’ve had my ups and downs with injuries but overall I love it. I’m here now and I plan on making the most of it.

“My weekly schedule is pretty much all football which I love. The schedule rarely changes really and is similar from week to week.

"I train five days a week with a game on the weekend.

There is a bit of spare time but normally I just spend it resting and recovering. I live with a teammate of mine so that’s good to have somebody to keep me company.

"There are not any other Irish boys on the squad but I’m somebody who’s quite outgoing so I get along with everybody quite easily and that obviously helps. It’s a really nice place to live while doing something I love.

“I’m living with a teammate not far from Edinburgh. The people here are great which has helped me leaps and bounds in settling in.

"Not much has changed since moving clubs from Livingston. I still stay by Livingston and travel as it’s only 20 minutes away.

Jaze Kabia is congratulated by his teammates after scoring against Kilmarnock

"It doesn’t really phase me going into a new environment as I said I get along with people easily and obviously scoring two on my first day at the club helped me settle down for sure.

“At Livingston, it is a very competitive squad with some very good players.

I would like to think if I have a good loan spell here I can go back to the club and hit the ground running and hopefully be a regular.

"As I said it’s a very competitive squad and you have to earn the right to play especially at that level so fingers crossed all going to plan I can go back and hit the ground running.

"Firstly I’m here now at Falkirk so just going to put the head down, work hard and enjoy it here.

"I hope I can continue to score goals which will obviously make my time here more enjoyable.”