Spot on Hollyhill into next round after a win over Youghal in the CWSSL U17 cup

Youghal 0

Hollyhill 0

(Hollyhill win 3-2 on penalties)

HOLLYHILL progressed into the next round of the CWSSL U17 Cup when they defeated Youghal 3-2 on penalties after both teams finished the game scoreless after extra time.

Both teams found it difficult to settle and create any solid attacking movement as they lacked match practice following not only the Christmas and New Year break but an enforced Covid break with their last matches being played mid-December.

The first real chance on goal fell to Hollyhill in the 10th minute when Emily O’Donoghue’s cross into the centre from the far corner was well caught by the Youghal keeper Agatha Jakowska followed by Erin Egalo’s incursion into the area only to be judged offside moments later.

Youghal goalkeeper Jakowska was forced to clear from well outside her area on a couple of occasions as Hollyhill attempted to get behind the Youghal defence, and did well to hold onto Emily O’Driscoll’s free-kick at the far post in the 27th minute.

Hollyhill’s O’Driscoll managed to run into the area in the 39th minute but was surrounded by four Youghal players but did see her effort on goal being deflected for a corner kick which was duly cleared.

Youghal rarely ventured into the Hollyhill half, any move into their half was swiftly dealt with, although keeper Mollie Homan did have to be sharp to gather the ball ahead of Blaithin O’Flynn as the half came to a close.

Hollyhill continued to press in the second half and contained Youghal in their own half for some considerable time, winning a number of corner kicks with good chances falling to Alisha Morey, Olivia Herlihy, Emiley O’Donoghue, Mia Henchion and Emily O’Driscoll all of which were well covered by 1 or went wide as the visitors were piling on the pressure to the home side.

The Youghal team before their recent game with Hollyhill. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The Youghal backline of Ciara Ashman, Zuzanne Dominika, Vivian Amuso and Jess Kelly did trojan work in an effort to keep Hollyhill at bay and managed to soak up the pressure with Agatha Jakowska certainly being the busier of the two keepers, but after 80 minutes the match resulted in extra time being played after both teams finished scoreless at the final whistle.

The visitors continued as they left off in applying pressure from the restart, as both teams started to play with added intensity as the pace quickened in extra time with both sides knowing that the slightest mistake could prove costly where shots on goal were few and far between.

Hollyhill almost snatched a winner in the final minute of extra time when Erin Egan’s effort came off the Youghal keeper only for the strikers rebound to be cleared off the line by Vivian Amuso the expense of a corner.

However, the teams could not be separated after extra time, so the dreaded penalty kicks had to be taken to decide which team went through into the next round. In the end, it was Hollyhill who were successful going through 3-2 with Olivia Hurley netting the all-important last score for the visitors.

YOUGHAL: Agatha Jakowska, Ciara Ashman, Zuzanna Dominika, Blaithin O’Flynn, Meave Kelly, Vivian Amuso, Ella McCarthy, Sadhbh Kennedy, Jess Kelly, Molly Tobin, Laura Cooper.

HOLLYHILL: Millie Homan, Alisha Morey, Nicole Fitzpatrick, Olivia Herlihy, Erin Egabo, Emily O’Donoghue, Emily Power, Emily O’Driscoll, Mia Henchion, Eve Henchion, Lauren Morey, Abby Anderson.

Referee: Denis Cronin