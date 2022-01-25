West Cork schools eye Corn Uí Mhuirí final spot while Clon vow to bounce back

TWO Cork secondary schools have reached the TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-finals but Clonakilty CC must wait another year before challenging for post-primary senior honours.

Two out of three ain’t bad as Meatloaf once sang. There was a time, not so long ago, that Cork secondary schools made little to no impression at the business end of a Kerry-dominated Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC.

Fortunately for Cork GAA, things are changing as evidenced by Hamilton High School, Bandon, and Skibbereen Community School reaching the last four of this year’s TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí.

Both teams put in admirable displays with Robbie Minihane, Niall Daly, Luke Shorten and Jamie O’Driscoll featuring prominently in Skibbereen’s 1-14 to 0-14 defeat of Rathmore CBS. The same was true of Hamilton High’s 3-5 to 1-10 defeat of Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee. Richard O’Sullivan, Jacob O’Driscoll, Ciarán McCarthy and Conor Ustianowski were on the scoresheet as the Bandon school reached the Corn Uí Mhuirí penultimate round for the first time.

Hamilton High School's Jacob O'Driscoll wins possession from Mercy Mounthawk's Cillian Litchfield. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Add in the St Finbarr’s AIB Munster SFC final win over Austin Stacks and it was a positive weekend for Cork against our rivals from across the border.

Disappointingly, West Cork school Clonakilty CC was unable to join their Bandon and Skibbereen equivalents in this year’s Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-finals. Despite a decent effort, Clonakilty lost out to reigning champions Tralee CBS, 4-13 to 1-8, and could have little complaint with the outcome.

Tralee’s Jordan Kissane (Austin Stacks) finished with 1-7 and is a name to watch out for in the coming years. Kissane’s (a sprinter) pace, distribution and finishing ability were all on show during his team’s deserved victory. Add in midfielder Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory) and Donnacha Sayers’ (Austin Stacks) combined abilities and it is going to take something special to dethrone the reigning champions.

That’s the task facing Skibbereen CS while Hamilton High’s reward for reaching the last four is a showdown with St. Brendan’s, Killarney.

“Conceding a goal directly after half-time when we were 1-7 to 0-6 down was definitely a killer,” Clonakilty CC manager Diarmuid O’Donovan commented.

A goal just after half-time, no matter who you are playing against, is going to knock the stuffing out of you.

We were four points down at half-time but happy enough with how we were playing and there was no real pressure on us. Unfortunately, we got hit with a sucker-punch straight away after half-time and that took the wind out of our sails.”

O’Donovan admitted Tralee CBS’ star forward Jordan Kissane was difficult to contain but also took time to praise his own team’s efforts.

Conor Daly (Clonakilty) finished with three points and toiled hard on the 40 throughout the afternoon. Olan O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), Chris Kenneally (Clonakilty), Dan Twomey (Owen Gaels) and John O’Donovan (Clonakilty) also impressed.

Encouragingly, Clonakilty CC possesses a young panel, including a number of fourth years who lined out in their first Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final, many of whom will be back playing with their school once again next year.

“Jordan Kissane was outstanding but Tralee had big players all over the pitch,” the Clonakilty CC manager admitted.

“We knew that coming down to Killarney though. We had our homework done and changed our team, a little bit, to try and nullify their attack. Look, Kissane is clearly an exceptional talent and I’m sure we will hear plenty about him in the future.

PROMISE

“We had a couple of fourth years playing against Tralee. There are a couple of fifth years that will be available to us again next year too.

They are a great bunch of lads, tried hard and never let their heads down so, we have no complaints and were beaten by the better team.

“We still have the Simcox Cup to play and will be focussing on that now. It is disappointing but realistically, we knew we were going to be up against it with Tralee CBS. They are a very strong team and the holders of the competition. We have a great bunch of lads, very enthusiastic, and want nothing more than to go on and win the Simcox Cup.

“The Leaving Cert lads want to win something for their Clonakilty CC school. Many of them have already won a U16 A championship but now want to finish off their time in secondary school with a senior championship as well. So, even though we lost out today, Clonakilty management and players have plenty to look forward to.”