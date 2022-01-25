All-Ireland first half review outlines why Cork hurlers failed

DESPITE the PTSD, I watched the first half of the 2021 All-Ireland hurling final again this week in a move that only a true masochist would undertake.

It was an exercise in attempting to understand whether Limerick were really that good or whether Cork were architects of a lot of their own destruction. A bit from column A and a bit from column B it transpires.

The match ended 3-32 to 1-22, but as it was 3-18 to 1-11 at half-time the damage was done early. Here we relive every one of Limerick’s often preventable first-half scores.

1st minute: Cian Lynch points after just 11 seconds. The Patrickswell playmaker makes a simple arced run to make himself available for a Will O’Donoghue handpass.

2nd: A long Limerick puck-out spills in the direction of Luke Meade, who attempts an elaborate backwards pass that goes straight to Lynch. He feeds Gearoid Hegarty who buries it past Patrick Collins. Avoidable.

4th: Shane Kingston snatches a brilliant goal but annoyingly Cork immediately concede a Peter Casey point.

5th: Brilliant puck-out by Patrick Collins is fetched by Jack O’Connor. He turns and runs at Limerick, but down a blind alley. Limerick work it to Declan Hannon who scores unmarked.

8th: Collins launches a high ball on top of two Cork players around the house. Neither of them contest and Limerick mop up with ease and feed Seamus Flanagan who taps it over. No one competing for the long ball in, no pressure on the ball coming out, and no half-backs shielding the full-back line.

11th: A throw-in squirts free to Casey, who is unmarked on the Cork goalside of the ruck.

14th: Goal. Limerick are allowed work a short puck-out and hit a long straight ball into a two-on-two inside. Robert Downey and Sean O’Donoghue get their wires crossed, leaving Aaron Gillane inside and when Flanagan feeds him he buries it.

16th: Flanagan hoovers up a dropping ball, feeds Casey, who pops over. Too easy.

16th: Robbie O’Flynn brilliantly catches the long puck-out and looks to be through on goal, but he somehow manages to leave it behind him as the space opened. Limerick’s quick long pass goes to Gillane, who is not being marked tightly, and he turns and shoots over under no pressure.

18th: From a Cork puck-out Niall O’Leary gives a ball inside to a marked player. It’s turned over and popped over by Tom Morrissey: 2-8 to 1-6 at the water break.

21st: Tim O’Mahony is struck in the head with a hurley under a puck-out, but it wasn’t spotted and Limerick get an easy score.

22nd: Cheap turnover by Cork; Limerick score again unchallenged.

24th: Great puck-out from Collins goes straight to the paw of Kingston but he drops it. Limerick play a direct ball up and work a lovely Casey score. Limerick go short to an unmarked Hannon who launches it to Casey in acres of space and he side-steps O’Leary before slotting over.

25th: Gillane converts a free.

28th: Hegarty wins a breaking ball in midfield and points completely unmarked.

29th: Gillane points a free after he is fouled by O’Donoghue.

Robert Downey of Cork clears against Limerick in Croke Park. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

33rd: Downey hits O’Connor’s hand with a long delivery but he fails to collect and Limerick work it up the field and Diarmuid Byrnes strikes over from distance.

33rd: Puck-out goes straight to an unmarked Hegarty who controls and knocks it over.

35th: O’Donoghue bursts out of defence and feeds Patrick Horgan in the corner. He sends a speculative lofted ball in the direction of Kingston, who is crowded out. A long ball is sent in the direction of Hayes and Coleman, which the Limerick man wins. He releases it inside to Hegarty who is completely unmarked inside and goals.

38th: A loose ball from O’Donoghue is scooped up by Hannon who hand-passes to the supporting Barry Nash who points from distance completely unchallenged.

After some extensive therapy, we may watch the second half before summer.