Cork club football isn't defensive enough to benefit the county team

Tactically and physically, Cork have not been at that level. The U20 grade is a whole different level again but Keith Ricken’s teams were always keen to play open, expansive football. Ricken will be fully aware that such a philosophy won’t work at senior level because it would be ruthlessly exposed in a cut-throat league division against seasoned, hardened outfits.
“In relation to forwards, the county seems to be awash with good forwards, but I’d be really looking forward to what we can learn defence-wise,” said Ricken a few weeks back. “When I say defence-wise, I am looking at forwards as well, that they are able to defend, win back their own ball and turn over an opponent.”