Ballygiblin gear up to face Kilkenny champs Mooncoin at Croke Park

Ballygiblin justified the decision to move their All-Ireland Club JHC semi-final to MW Hire O’Moore Park as a large crowd saw them book a date in Croke Park.

A 3-20 to 0-12 win over Lancashire’s Fullen Gaels earned them a final spot against Kilkenny’s Mooncoin in the first weekend in February. With the game switched from Abbotstown to Portlaoise due to demand, the red-and-white-hatted faithful were rewarded and Ballygiblin manager Ronan Dwane was delighted after a 1-12 to 0-1 half-time lead was built on.

“We had the wind in the first half and we got off to a good start,” he said.

“We got some good scores and Colin English got the goal then to set us up. We drove on and made the most of having the wind in the first half.

“You’d be very happy with where we are at half-time and their focus was good. It’s a tricky one – you don’t know much about the other team and you’ve a little bit of homework done on them but it’s still very hard to gauge it.

“We approached it like every other game and the prize was great, to get to Croke Park for the All-Ireland final, so there wasn’t a danger of taking your eye off the ball or anything because it’s the chance of a lifetime.

“We’re just thrilled with how it worked out for us.”

Ballygiblin manager Ronan Dwane. Picture: Inpho/Morgan Treacy (file photo)

In the second half, Ballygiblin ensured that their lead was never eroded to any great degree.

“Not giving up any goal was important,” Dwane said.

“We’ve been very good all year at not conceding goals and it’s something we focus on. Goals give teams life and if they had got a goal there at any stage then it would have brought them back into it.

We defended well and kept the scoreboard ticking over. You don’t want to do anything silly, because you just never know, anything could have happened.

“When they dropped a man back, we were able to keep Mark free and he’s very good at that role,” he said.

“There was still plenty of space inside for Seán O’Sullivan and Kieran Duggan in the second half. Seán is very good to win it and he’s always a threat for a goal.”

Now all roads lead to Drumcondra, with Ballygiblin hopeful that Darragh Flynn will be fit for the decider. Dwane is looking forward to the next chapter.

“There’s a huge interest in Ballygiblin now, the community is really falling in to support them,” he said.

“There was a massive crowd and it’ll be great now to go to Croke Park and have a huge crowd go again. In fairness to Portlaoise, the pitch was in absolutely brilliant condition for the end of January.”