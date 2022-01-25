Cork's rich GAA history kept alive on social media and in print

The curator of a Twitter account dedicated to Cork GAA history is producing a series of books to ensure that the county’s storied achievements are not forgotten.

TM Mhic Chonbhuí set up @hurlinghistory in 2017, but as he says, “I only used it occasionally at first until around 2019 when I started to tweet a lot more detailed content and subsequently began to attract a number of followers”.

The account now has more than 3,000 followers and it is complemented by an impressive portfolio that has seen no fewer than 21 self-published books, covering GAA history in Cork from the very beginning. Individual teams are covered, like the St Finbarr’s county champions of 1919 and Blackrock in 1971, as well as Cork’s performances in particular decades and rivalries with other Munster counties.

The 4th part of my odyssey to record the story of @OfficialCorkGAA Senior Hurling is now live on Amazon. This volume deals with 1920-1929, as always enjoy the read #corkhurlinghistory https://t.co/e6n0VTHDSw — Cork Hurling History (@HurlingHistory) January 13, 2022

TM’s interest in GAA heritage runs deep.

“I was always interested in history from a young age,” he say.

“My dad started bringing me to inter-county matches in the late 1980s when I was around 11 or 12 and I had some great days travelling around Munster with him watching Cork play in both hurling and football.

I always in particular loved going to Thurles for a big Munster hurling championship match and these early experiences started my love affair with Cork GAA and hurling in particular.”

However, while there is a rich history, it’s not something that is readily available for the casual observer.

“Probably the main reason I started my own research a couple of years back was the difficulty in sourcing historical material at that time,” says TM.

“Some counties have done excellent archive work, the Cork GAA website has a great history section, Tipperary also have done great work on their archive, as have Kilkenny with their Bible publication to name a few.

CENTRAL

“I think a dedicated central GAA archive database would be an unbelievable asset for future generations, as there is a fascinating story to be told and it is all there in the newspaper archives and each county board could also make a significant contribution. There are also a number of other great Twitter accounts out there now promoting GAA. history and other people tweeting about old match programmes so there is a wealth of material out there.”

The dearth of easily accessible resources was what inspired TM’s decision to take up the burden himself.

“I suppose the idea came to me early on as I couldn't find many books that provided a really detailed recording of Cork's great history in the hurling championship,” he says.

“My original concept was to record this history by starting at the beginning of the association in 1884 and work my way through decade by decade. My books are definitely Cork-focused but I also include every Munster and Leinster final, All-Ireland quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals along with important Central and Provincial Council meetings and so on.

To that end, the Irish News Archive has been invaluable in terms of research.

“To put it simply, I wouldn't be able to generate content on my Twitter account or put together any of my books without this great website,” TM says.

“All of the major and the smaller regional newspapers going back to the infancy of the association are in there.

PIONEERS

“Thanks to the pioneering work of those early journalists, they have left an incredible record behind them to enable people like me to retell it to a modern audience.”

And, while self-publishing might seem like a daunting undertaking, it’s quite manageable.

“It's actually not that difficult at all,” he says.

“I use the Kindle Direct Publishing service on Amazon and when my manuscript is finished on Microsoft Word I just import it into the Kindle Direct Publishing website and navigate through the various steps and it all takes a matter of minutes.

“The difficulty arises trying to publicise the books – I have currently 21 titles available for purchase but apart from tweeting about them every now and then on my Twitter account I have to admit that I am not very knowledgeable on how to best raise awareness.”

Nevertheless, the output will continue apace.

“I just recently finished the period from 1920-1929 and put this up for sale on Amazon and will look to make a start shortly on the 1930s,” TM says.

“I have a few other ideas in the pipeline for 2022, including a detailed history of the Dr Harty Cup and also a series on individual All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship seasons, detailing every match played that year up to the final.”