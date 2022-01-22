Former Cobh striker Jaze Kabia joins Falkirk on loan

FALKIRK FC have signed Cork native Jaze Kabia on loan from Livingston until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old attacker, who can play as a winger or as a striker, joins from Livingston after originally linked up with the Scottish Premiership side in January of last year and he is set to go straight into their matchday squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to East Fife.

Kabia previously shone in the League of Ireland with Cobh Ramblers and Shelbourne.

The forward only has four appearances to his name this season with injury hampering his game time, although he did make his debut in a 2-2 draw with Celtic and scored his first goal for Livingston in a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

“I’ve really enjoyed it since I came over here. I sustained a medial collateral ligament injury in the first game of the season against Rangers. The MCL is the inside of your knee and the injury kept me out for just over three months,” Kabia recently told The Echo.

“It happened from a 50/50 challenge between me and Glen Karmara. Both of us got the ball but I felt a pop in my knee from the challenge and knew straight away that things weren’t good.

“I have to be mindful that I have to keep on top of things and do my rehab to reduce the chance of getting a similar injury in the future.”

He will be hoping to put his injury woes behind him at Falkirk and speaking about the announcement, head coach Martin Rennie told their official website that he believes Kabia will be a good addition to his squad.

“It’s good to add another player who we think can be a threat for us, someone who has pace and can get in behind, someone who has been playing in the Premiership,” said Rennie.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to bring someone in who can make a difference to the team and add to the blend of players that we have.”

Kabia will wear number 27 for The Bairns in Scottish League One and Livingston manager David Martindale admitted this is a good opportunity for the former Cobh Ramblers man.

“I think Falkirk is a great move for Jaze,” he told livingstonfc.co.uk.

We have been working hard behind the scenes with Jaze who is a young player with lots of potential.

“He has been dipped in and out of the squad of late and it stagnates his development and I think it is massively important for him that he gets out playing games, ready to come back and stake a claim to be a Livingston FC first-team player next season.

“We could have been selfish and kept Jaze at the club and used him sparingly but it is not our style and I honestly believe he will go and do very well with Falkirk in League 1 and it’s a win-win for all parties.”