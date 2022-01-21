UCC Demons head to Dublin with two National Cups in their sights

“We simply cannot afford to be cocky as many teams have bit the dust as favourites in cup finals and we do not want to join that list,” said O’Mahony.
In the words of O’Mahony Hosford’s influence has been key all season.
Another key player for Demons is point guard Jack O’Leary who will also be involved with the club's U20 team who are playing UCD Marian in the decider tonight at basketball headquarters.
“There are so many hard-working volunteers in our club that reaching this final is down to their efforts in keeping the show on the road and let’s hope we can repay them,” said Gavin Garland.