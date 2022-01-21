Wasps test is another chance for Munster to show their progress

Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (c), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.
Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Simon Zebo.
The likes of Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes and Peter O’Mahony are currently all displaying Ireland-level form, while Conor Murray, Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell all gave some of the best displays they have produced in some time in a Munster shirt. young players like John Hodnett and Jack Crowley continued to bolster their reputations too.