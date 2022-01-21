Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 12:40

Revealed: Keith Ricken picks his first Cork team to face Kerry

Big chance in the McGrath Cup final for the likes of Chris Óg Jones, John Cooper, Blake Murphy and Joe Grimes to impress
Cork's Matthew Taylor wins the ball from Waterford's Tom O'Connell during the McGrath Cup at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

KEITH Ricken and his selectors have finalised their squad to take on Kerry for the first time under the new management regime.

The Rebels head to Killarney on Saturday afternoon for the McGrath Cup final against a Kingdom team under the guidance of Jack O'Connor for the third time. Kerry have selected extremely strong line-ups in the competition to date, while Cork were more experimental in their wins over Clare and Waterford.

The likes of Brian Hurley, Sean Powter, Mícheál Martin and Mattie Taylor will offer experience in Fitzgerald Stadium, but there are opportunities for Chris Óg Jones, so deadly for Ivelearly in winning two counties last year, Joe Grimes, a Listowel native now lining out for Clon, Éire Óg's attacking half-back John Cooper and St Vincent's playmaker Blake Murphy.

Included on the bench are Damien Gore and David Buckley, who have impressed for MTU Cork in the Sigerson Cup lately, and Nemo sharpshooter Luke Connolly. 

The Cork team that beat Waterford recently. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
The Cork team that beat Waterford recently. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

CORK v Kerry (McGrath Cup final):

Mícheál Martin (Nemo Rangers); 

Sean Powter (Douglas), Kieran Histon (Nemo Rangers), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra); 

Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), John Cooper (Eire Óg), Matthew Taylor (Mallow);

Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty);

Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); 

Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary).

Subs: Christopher Kelly (Éire Óg), Paudie Allen (Newmarket), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Shane Merrit (Mallow), Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk), David Buckley (Newcestown), Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers), Damien Gore (Kilmacabea), Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra), Kevin Crowley (Millstreet).

cork gaa
