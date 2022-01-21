Trish Fennelly Hunt ready for new role at Treaty United

PLAY sport for as long as you can.

It’s the advice given to most of us sports people, especially from those who may have finished prematurely.

When life becomes busy, juggling work and family life can be difficult and when you add in the importance of having time for yourself, whether that’s to relax, be with friends or in this case, play sport, life can become even more hectic.

However, when you love something so much, I believe you will always find the time for it.

Trish Fennelly-Hunt is an example of this. Working full-time, and a mother to Annabelle, she is about to embark on a 10th year in the National League.

Moving from Bohemians, Fennelly-Hunt became the fifth Corkonian this season to sign for Limerick outfit Treaty.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to continue playing in the WNL,” said Fennelly-Hunt.

TOUGH

“Last season was tough for me, coming back after having a baby and trying to get back the fitness levels needed to play at that level, so when I was asked to sign for Treaty I was delighted and I think it is the fresh start I needed.

“I finished last season at Bohs and really enjoyed my time there and had the option of returning this season, but with Annabelle, work, and then my husband Paul signing for Wexford, playing closer to home was a much better situation for me.

“Plus, I had been training with Treaty and was really enjoying the environment there.”

Trish has lots of experience at this level, with Cork City, Galway, Peamount, Kilkenny, Limerick, and Bohs, and is now hoping to make an impact with her new team.

“Treaty are a very young side, but it’s full of young talent so we know this season will be tough for us and it will be a learning curve, but as a player, this is where you want to play and this is where you will learn.

“It’s obviously gonna be a tough season, but that’s the nature of the game at this level and where young players should aspire to be.

“The aim this year will be to be competitive and to finish higher than last season and Don has been instilling confidence into the players that we can do that.”

As soon as last season ended, the Knocknaheeny girl decided to take care of an injury that was holding her back and now she’s hoping that she will be back to full fitness by the start of the season.

I had an operation on a torn meniscus in November. I was back in the gym with my brother Anthony a week later doing rehab, knowing I wanted to come into this season fit and with no niggles.

"I’ve been working hard in the gym now with him four or five times a week just building strength in it and keeping the fitness levels up to be ready for March.”

Trish was busy during the off-season completing her coaching badges and the holder of a Uefa B Licence says, although coaching was almost an option this year, she’s happy to give playing at least another year.

“I had a few options to go coaching this season and was contemplating just concentrating on that but after chatting to a few people and really having a good think about it, I realised I still have a bit to offer as a player so I decided to play but still coaching on the side.

“I’m helping out with Cobh Ramblers’ U17s WNL side at the minute and I’m really enjoying that and hoping my experience can help those girls a little who are just starting out their careers."