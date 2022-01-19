Dale Holland joins the list of Cork City former players who have joined Cobh Ramblers for 2022

DALE HOLLAND has become the latest player to make the move from Cork City to Cobh Ramblers ahead of the 2022 League Of Ireland season.

The 22 year-old spent the last six years at City and was a regular in Colin Healy’s first team side last term.

Holland scored the winner for Cork City in their FAI Cup clash away to Premier Division side Sligo Rovers in 2021.

Former City players Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Issa Kargbo, Luke Desmond and Sean McGrath have also joined Cobh for the season ahead.

Meanwhile, Daryl Walsh has signed a new deal at Cobh Ramblers for the 2022 League Of Ireland season.

The defender will be heading into his third campaign at the St Colman’s Park side and will look to be a key part of boss Darren Murphy’s plans for the forthcoming season.

Waterford native Walsh was a member of the Republic of Ireland U17 squad at the 2017 European Championships in Croatia and he also made his Waterford FC first team debut that season, Darryl broke into the Waterford first team set up and in 2018, he made his Premier Division debut in a 1-1 draw away to Shamrock Rovers.

Reflecting on his time with Waterford overall in a past interview with The Echo, Walsh felt it was a good learning curve.

Dale Holland of Cork City celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FAI Cup First Round match between Sligo Rovers and Cork City at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

“The experience I was learning off in there, you had the likes of Damien Delaney, a Crystal Palace captain and played against the likes of Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero.

“To get that experience off him for a person in my position was second to none. Even Kenny Browne, a League Of Ireland legend.

“Just characters. The way I was looking at it, was to try to take something from everyone’s games.

“That experience for me I was coming across, even coming on in Tallaght against Shamrock Rovers and you are marking Graham Burke.

“That is the highest level you can play at and that is the level you want to be playing at.

"That kind of drove me on in a way. So hopefully now we can get Cobh back up to the Premier Division and that is where we will be at as well.”

Also having a spell on loan playing First Division football with Wexford FC, Walsh captained the U19s Waterford side in 2019 that won the U19 National league title. A student at WIT, he has also represented the Irish Colleges and Universities squad.

Ramblers were in pre-season action on Tuesday night against Dundalk, a game which the Lilywhites won 3-0 through a Patrick Hoban brace and a Dan Williams goal.