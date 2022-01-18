Kerry Boys too good for the Cork lads in the battle of the MTUS

MMTU Kerry Campus 4-9

MTU Cork Campus 1-10

MTU Cork had little answer to the pace and trickery of Tony Brosnan and Tomas O Se, when going down to a first defeat in the Sigerson Cup in Tralee on Tuesday night.

The result means MTU Kerry qualify for a home quarter-final, following up last week's win over UCD, while the Cork Campus must win a third-round game next to progress.

Kerry stung their visitors with three first-half goals to sweep 3-7 to 1-4 in front at the interval and there seemed no way back for the Cork students.

The home side struck as early as the third minute for their opening goal, opening up the defence with slick movement along the right by Brosnan.

And while his shot was parried by keeper Ryan Scully, the rebound fell kindly for Mark O'Shea to blast in from close range after Chris O'Donoghue had kicked the first score for Cork.

It was 1-3 to 0-1 at the first water-break with O Se and Brosnan finding the target along with Jack Savage as Cork struggled to get past a heavily packed home defence.

The resumption offered the visitors little respite vice-captain Damien Gore landing a couple of points as Kerry continued to expose frailties in the visiting defence.

David Buckley MTU Cork ( RED ) and Dean Carew MTU Kerry in action during the game under lights

O Se's dancing feet carved an opportunity for Ryan O'Grady to crash in the second goal after 18 minutes, but Cork responded resolutely with a goal of their own three minutes later.

John Cooper's power on the move created the chance for Daniel O'Connell to cleverly flick the ball over the advancing keeper Keith O'Leary to make it 2-4 to 1-3 by the 22nd minute.

And while David O'Connor kicked an excellent point the rest of the half belonged to Kerry, who added on 1-2 to effectively end the match as a contest.

The third goal was a thing of beauty, the ball worked at pace through the hands from distance before the energetic Michael Potts teed it up for Darragh Lyne to score with a thunderous shot.

The third quarter was also low-scoring, Cork grabbing points from Gore and substitute Dylan O'Connor with a Brosnan free still leaving the home side well in control at the second water-break, 3-8 to 1-6 in front.

And any slim hopes of a major revival vanished after 48 minutes with Kerry's fourth goal, Savage and Brosnan linking for substitute Cathal Feriter to score with ease.

Credit Cork for not throwing in the towel despite the inevitable outcome and they managed to kick the closing three points with Dylan O'Connor adding a second with Gore bringing his tally for the night to five.

Ironically, one of the best points of the game came in the final act, when David Buckley nailed a superb score from the right.

Gavin O'Brien MTU Cork ( RED ) and Mark O'Shea MTU Kerry in action during the game under light

It mattered little to the result but showed Cork, who had a dozen wides, in a good light.

Scorers for MTU Kerry: T Brosnan 0-5, 2f, R O'Grady 1-1, 1 'mark', M O'Shea, D Lyne and C Feriter 1-0 each, J Savage 0-2, 1f, T O Se 0-1.

Scorers for MTU Cork: D Gore 0-5, 2f, D O'Connell 1-0, Dylan O'Connor 0-2, C O'Donoghue, D Buckley, David O'Connor 0-1 each.

TEAMS: MTU KERRY CAMPUS: K O'Leary (Kilcummin); M Fitzgerald (Dr Croke's), T O'Connor (Ballymacelligot), D Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane), , F Mackessy (Ardfert); M O'Shea (Dr Croke's), D Lyne (Legion); P O'Shea (Kilcummin), T O Se (An Gaeltacht), ; J Savage (Kerins O'Rahillys), T Brosnan (Dr Croke's) captain, A Darmody (Rathmore).

Subs: C Feriter (Young Irelands Dundalk) for Fitzgerald injured 41, A Dermody (Rathmore) for O'Grady 48, S O Luasa (Ballingeary) for Mackessy 53, J Foster (Portarlington) for O Se 54, L Chester (Austin Stacks) for O'Connor 56.

MTU CORK CAMPUS: R Scully (St Finbarr's); P Ring (Aghabullogue), C O'Shea (Kilshannig), A Murphy (Aghabullogue); R Maguire (Castlehaven), J Cooper (Eire Og), B Hodnett (Carbery Rangers), (joint-captain); D O'Connell (Kanturk), C O'Donovan (Glenflesk), F Murphy (Legion), C Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials); D Gore (Kilmacabea), (joint-captain), D Buckley (Newcestown), D O'Connor (St Vincent's).

Subs: C O'Shea (Kilshannig) for Donohue 21, F Murphy (Legion) for David O'Connor half-time, A Whelton (Castlehaven) for Hodnett 38, Dylan O'Connor (Castletownroche) for O'Donovan 40, T Casey (Kiskeam) for O'Brien 46.

Referee: P O'Sullivan (Kerry).