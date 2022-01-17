Aaron Walsh Barry Honoured By Carrigtwohill GAA Club 

WITH the social restrictions which the Covid 19 pandemic have brought, GAA club functions and formal presentations have become pretty much a distant memory.

Over the last few months, some clubs have nevertheless done their utmost to honour individuals and teams who have excelled in Covid times. Carrigtwohill's splendid new GAA complex was the venue for a low key photo call which saw a number of players receive medal presentations in an informal manner.

The occasion also afforded the opportunity to recognise the club's latest inter county hero who over the past number of years, has built up a very impressive portfolio in the red jersey of Cork.

Aaron Walsh was the young man in question, whose feats may have slipped under the radar with all that has gone on in these checkered times.

On the night Aaron was presented with some engraved glassware by Carrigtwohill Cathaoirleach Peter Hogan, who highlighted his ‘phenomenal record’ of winning All-Ireland hurling titles with Cork at U14, U15, U16, U17 and most recently at U20 level last year in the delayed 2020 Final against Dublin.

Aaron lined out at left corner back, putting in a very solid performance in the memorable success for the rebel county.

He also played at wing back in the U18 All-Ireland final against Galway in 2017, just four weeks after lining out in the U17 final in that position. Cork lost out narrowly by two points (2-17 to 2-15) to Galway, so Aaron came very close to making it a clean sweep of underage All-Ireland titles.

Peter pointed out that Aaron also had the rare distinction of playing in those two All-Ireland finals in different grades in the space of four weeks, as he did in 2017.

The chairman went on to compliment Aaron’s commitment to Carrigtwohill, saying that he has pretty much never missed a Carrig match, unless injured.

In other news from the busy East Cork club, the camogie, ladies football, juvenile and adult sections all contributed to the collection of €1,647 for charity during Christmas.

On St. Stephen’s Day, there was a 5k Turkey Trot, which raised almost €800. The following day, the adult and juvenile clubs both ran separate poc fada events bringing in a combined total in excess of €800.

Adult club treasurer, Paddy Vaughan presented the cheque to Clare Coomey of the local Meals on Wheels in the clubhouse recently.

Clare sincerely thanked the club for the monies, saying that all donations were greatly appreciated, given that there had been no public collections for a long time due to the pandemic.

Meantime, on the field of play, Carrigtwohill hurlers will be hoping to bounce back from last year's disappointment of losing their Senior 'A' status to Charleville in a penalty shoot out in the relegation play off.

Aaron Walsh Barry, who received a special presentation from his club colleagues in Carrigtwohill in recognition of his success with various Cork teams.