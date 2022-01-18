All AUL sides are looking to hit the ground running as football returns this weekend

A return to football once again will see the AUL agenda fully focused on the business end as teams prepare themselves to hit the ground running ahead of the first set of fixtures for 2022.

I am planning to kick off 2022 with a visit to the Fairfield for Blarney Street Athletic’s League 1 clash with Grangevale this Saturday afternoon at 2pm.

This will be a good test for both sides and a win here for either one would certainly be a terrific start to 2022.

The Street has bolstered their squad with the signatures of a few very good players, but Grangevale will still prove to be a stern test.

Continuing with Saturday’s program and in Premier action, there are all the signs of a very exciting north-side derby on the cards when Grattan United lock horns with neighbors Temple United at the Mayfield FC all-weather pitch (6.30pm k.o.).

Grattan will be very determined to get a good start going as they have only one point from two games, but the incentive for Temple to win would be to make it four wins from five which sets them up nicely going forward.

In Premier A, Corkbeg will have a challenging introduction to 2022 when they take on a good Greenwood side at Whitegate and a win here for the hosts would make it seven from seven.

Up in Central Park, Central will have to pull out all the stops if they are to get something from their clash with Springfield, but the Cobh outfit might prove to be too strong in the end.

Then, down in Shanbally, South Coast Athletic and Donoughmore will battle for very essential points.

In League 3, Churchvilla welcomes the visit of Strand United B and will be tipped here for a win which would keep their interests on the title very much alive.

Jack Farmer with Corkbeg who will take on Greenwood in their Premier A clash at Whitegate tomorrow afternoon.

On to Sunday now and for me it will be a visit to Mayfield United Park where Glen Celtic takes on Glenthorn Celtic to battle for Premier points at 10.45am.

Both these sides need a win to bolster their points tally.

Glen have certainly done some serious recruiting since the break as John Corcoran, Vinny Lonergan and Scott Roe have all re-signed for the club as well as some more additions to arrive soon.

Out in the Glebe, Coachford will kick off their 2022 with a home fixture against Village United.

Coachford are the only team in the Premier league that are unbeaten and although Village will provide a big test for them, they will be fancied to continue their unbeaten run.

In Premier A, Castleview will have an opportunity to kick off their New Year on a positive note if they can manage a victory over Waterloo.

The Christmas break came at a good time for the north-side club as their form was not the best prior to that, but the Loo will be no push-over.

In League 2, Blackpool Celtic will be hoping to use home advantage to get the better of leaders CFC Banteer, but it will not be easy.

League 2 leaders Richmond will take to the road to Bweeng and should bag full points when they face Bweeng Celtic which would make it nine wins from nine if they can make this happen.

Finally, in League 3, Los Zarcos could get themselves back in with the front-runners if they can manage a win over Watergrasshill United at Millstreet.

A win or a draw here would see the hosts leap-frog Grattan B into fourth spot and possibly third spot – depending on how Churchvilla fear against Strand United B.