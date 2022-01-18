Superb defence and deadly duo help Mourneabbey to victory

THERE are days when you come off a pitch and all you can do is smile and be delighted with how it all went.

Last Sunday was one of them for Mourneabbey as they destroyed Dunboyne in the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland club semi-final in front of their home crowd.

It was a long road home for the Meath and Leinster champions after their 6-17 to 0-5 loss as Mourneabbey are now just 60 minutes from making it three All-Ireland titles in a row.

Defensively Eimear Meaney kept Emma Duggan quiet all through and to restrict her to just one point from play is some achievement.

Further out the pitch, Brid O'Sullivan got the better of their other star, Vikki Wall, and these winning match-ups played a huge part in their win.

Then up front you have the 'Smiling Assassin' Laura Fitzgerald and Doireann O'Sullivan to finish any side off.

Fitzgerald hit 4-2 and Doireann chipped in with 2-7, both tallies that have won many a game on their own, not to mind adding them together.

Afterwards both were delighted with the win, but still also turned their heads to the tough challenge that lies ahead in the final against Kilkerrin-Clonberne in two weeks time.

“It was a physical enough game and in terms of the scoreboard it makes it look easier than it was,” said Laura.

“They had 15 serious players on the pitch in fairness to them, but we came out and tried to control what we could and kept the scoreboard ticking over in the first half.

“We knew that if we were in a good position coming in at half-time we would give it a right crack in the second-half. It probably looked easier than it was but we got there in the end.

Eimear Harrington, Mourneabbey, tries to shake off a St Peter's Dunboyne challenge on Sunday. Picture: Larry Cummins

“We have been working all year on trying to get more goals. We have serious points scorers but goals can win you games and six today was a good return.

“You don't get that many too often and we probably could have had a few more, but we won't turn our nose up at six. But we will put our heads down now for the next day, this is only one day at the office.

“We will go back training now during the week and prepare for that game. We know what we are facing into so we will need to work hard over the next two weeks to have any chance of beating them in the final,” concluded Laura.

Like her, Doireann was delighted with the win and no doubt a great day was made even better later on when she would have heard that her partner, Ian Maguire, had captained St Finbarr's to win the Munster club championship title.

“We are delighted, there was a lot of nerves before the match because of the quality of the team that Dunboyne are,” said Doireann.

“I don't think the scoreboard does the girls justice, it was seriously hard out there. They are an up-and-coming team and they showed that at inter-county level this year.

“There were times we were under pressure and had to work hard for scores and I think massive credit has to go to our defence today. With the likes of Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan running through a serious amount of tackles and hard work had to go in to stop them.

“We knew that if we took our foot off the gas they had the quality of players to get the goals so we had to keep going. To be fair to Meabh (O'Sullivan and Doireann's sister) she made a couple of good saves too as well. I am the last one to give her credit but she pulled off some excellent saves.

“It's great to be back in another All-Ireland final now and we are going to work very hard to hold on to the title,” concluded Doireann.