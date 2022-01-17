Shane Ronanye praises focus of Mounreabbey players as they return to the big stage

MOURNEABBEY are through to another currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club football final after an emphatic win over Dunboyne yesterday.

The home side brushed the Meath visitors aside to win by 6-17 to 0-5 as they produced their best performance of the season thus far against quality opposition.

Their manager, Shane Ronayne, was full of praise for his side afterwards: “I thought they were brilliant, we created 34 scoring chances and limited them to 10. Defensively I thought we were brilliant, with the job that Eimear Meaney did on Emma Duggan.

“Then on Wednesday I said to Bríd O'Sullivan 'I have a job for you, I want you to mark Vikki Wall' and she said 'bring it on'.

Bríd O'Sullivan, captain, Mourneabbey moves the ball through midfield. Picture: Larry Cummins

“That confidence she had in herself was there to see today and Eimear had five turnovers herself in the first half.

Duggan and Wall are two of the best players in the country and we needed to dominate them and in fairness, to the girls they did that.

“Up front our ability to take scores and create them is improving them all the time and we are simply delighted with them all today. We have an unbelievable squad and the work we did over Christmas paid off out there.

Well in control at half-time, the new Cork manager felt the third quarter was still crucial.

“We were very conscious of our third quarter showing and it is one that has let us down once or twice. But we controlled it without going helter-skelter for scores and managed to add two early goals.

“But there was no letting up as there are girls there on the sideline that want to come on and stake their name for a place in the starting 15.

“But we won't be getting carried away with this win as have won nothing yet and we have a final now in two weeks. We will be playing Kilkerrin-Clonberne in that and we know just how tough that is going to be.

“We will dust ourselves down now and get back to training as we face into our sixth final and to even do that is unbelievable. It took a last-minute point for us to beat them when we won the title last so we know the challenge that lies ahead and we will be preparing for that over the next two weeks.”