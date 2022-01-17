Kerry native Aine McKenna targets another cup with Glanmire

THE Address UCC Glanmire as they maintained their great run with another win over Cork rivals Singleton's SuperValu Brunell on Saturday.

After defeating WIT Waterford Wildcats midweek the Cork side are now at the summit of the Women’s Super League and captain Aine McKenna praised all involved in the club, with a cup final to come next weekend.

“The bottom line is that we lost one of the best players in the country in Claire O’Sullivan and also lost Louise Scannell and Annaliese Murphy. Even here Casey Grace was missing so I think we have suffered more than most in this campaign,” said McKenna.

In an unusual twist this season, Glanmire have gone through three Americans but in the words of McKenna all is good now with their present duo of Carrie Shepherd and Tierney Pfirman.

“It all worked out in the end as we knew Carrie was a brilliant player and now Tierney has come in and in a week she has done exceptionally well against Wildcats and Brunell."

For many years many basketball fans have admired the effective style Glanmire play but McKenna believes there is no magic formula.

We like to share the ball and I think that’s how Tierney is the perfect fit as she is such a great team player and as a squad we are now in a very good place.”

Despite defeating Brunell three times this season McKenna feels their one of the top teams in the country.

“They have a very good team with two good professionals and when you have Edel Thornton in your team you are guaranteed a tough test.”

Looking ahead to the Paudie O’Connor National Cup final on Sunday McKenna believes it will be another huge battle.

“The good thing is that we have played the top two teams outside ourselves in the space of four days and came through unbeaten and that was great preparation for the DCU game."

TEST

The secondary school teacher feels they're well-coached and are always difficult opposition.

“We played them in the league at home but they really pushed us at the Mardyke Arena and although not playing well we found a way to win.

“We have more in us and now with Tierney in our side I think we have the artillery if we are firing on the day.”

McKenna, a native of Duagh in Kerry, joined Glanmire from school in Listowel when she came to Cork to study in UCC back in 2008.

In recent weeks, she lost her grandmother and no doubt this makes this final all that more special.

“We are a very close family and my grandmother's death was very sad and as captain of Glanmire it would give me great pleasure if could win the cup for my in her memory.”