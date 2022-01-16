Fr Mathew's secure victory over St Mary's after overtime

Fr Mathew's 84 St Mary’s Castleisland 79 (after overtime)

FR Mathew’s produced a much-improved performance in overtime to overcome basement side St Mary’s Castleisland in the Women’s Super League at the Fr Mathew's Arena.

Trailing by 15 points at the break Fr Mathew's looked in serious trouble but they responded to the wake-up call and drew level before eventually prevailing.

For coach Niamh Dwyer this was a closer game than she had anticipated.

“I would have thought we would have been more dominant against St Mary’s but we couldn’t buy a basket at times and they murdered us in transition.

“Little did I think I would be saying at the end of this game that we were forced to come from 20 points behind and extra time to win and that’s no disrespect to St Mary’s who are a wonderful, spirited team.”

It has been a disappointing season to date for Mathew's and coach Dwyer is baffled by their inconsistency.

“We are not playing to the standard that’s required at this level and at the moment all I can do is keep working hard with the squad and hope we finish the season on a positive note.”

In the opening quarter, the Cork side were stunned into submission and with Lorriane Scanlon dominating at both ends of the court it was no surprise the visitors commanded a 19-point lead in the sixth minute.

Mathew's were sluggish but a late Anna Lynch three-pointer reduced the deficit to seven points as they trailed 24-17 entering the second quarter.

The trend of the game didn’t change on the restart as Mathew's were struggling to buy a basket and a late Deirdre Geaney basket ensured the Kerry side commanded a 15 point interval lead.

Better defence from Mathew's coupled with a few more shots dropping ensured a remarkable second-half comeback and a late Trish Byrne basket ensured the sides were tied at 70 points each as extra time loomed.

In overtime, Amy Murphy came alive and with Grainne Dwyer and Shannon Brady putting in good shifts the Cork side, eventually, got over the line.

Fr Mathew's Gráinne Dwyer shoots a basket against St Mary's. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Top scorers for Fr Mathews: G Dwyer 21, S Brady 21, T Byrne 13, A Murphy 12.

St Mary’s Castleisland: L Scanlon 29, D Geaney 12, P McCarthy 10, E Sherwood 9.

Fr MATHEW'S: A Corkery, T Byrne, A Fitzgerald, A Murphy, G Dwyer, A McCann, L Nolan, C McCarthy, M McCarthy, S Fitzgerald, S Brady.

St MARY'S: C O’Mahony, P McCarthy, E Sherwood, N Ni Conchuir, D Geaney, L Barry, R Ryan, D Dunlea, L Scanlon, R O’Shea.

Referees: G Daly (Cork), C O’Mahony (Kerry).