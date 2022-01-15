AIL: Terenure grind out a second win over Cork Con

Terenure College 13 Cork Constitution 6

TERENURE College came out on the right side of an arm wrestle with Cork Con for the second time in a month in an extremely hard-fought Energia AIL Division 1A clash at Lakelands Park on Saturday afternoon.

This was a meeting of the fourth and fifth teams in the Division 1A table so stakes were high, and Con were on a revenge mission in this one after Terenure had scalped them at Temple Hill a month ago in controversial circumstances, as Con went down by four points but were denied what looked like a clear penalty try at the death for a deliberate knock-on close to the Terenure line. Alas for Con, it was not to be, despite their best efforts.

Con actually hit the ground running with a well-struck penalty from captain Aidan Moynihan in the second minute, but it became an extremely tight affair for the next half an hour, with the dominant Terenure scrum ensuring that Con struggled to get good field position in the Terenure half.

We had to wait for the next score but finally got it in the 37th minute when Terenure left wing Craig Adams dived over for an excellent score in the left corner, after good work from half-backs James Thornton and Alan Bennie, to give the home side the lead.

Con had one big power play just before halftime when they turned down a chance to kick for the posts, but they were turned over, much to the delight of the home crowd, as Terenure led 5-3 at the break.

Con looked on the verge of scoring in the 53rd minute but were undone by a knock on within sight of the Terenure line, and the Dublin side marched the visitors right down the pitch, forcing a penalty and mauling them towards their own line, and Con flanker Mike Casey was sin-binned for illegally halting the rumble.

Cork Con's Niall Kennelly is tackled by Terenure's Cathal Marsh and Jordan Coughlan. Picture: Moya Nolan

Con second-row John Forde somehow stole the ball from the resultant maul attempt but soon after Con spilled another ball in midfield and when Terenure full-back Adam Lagrue kicked the ball into the Con in-goal area Adams was able to win the foot race to dot down to make it 10-3.

Con were desperately in need of inspiration and Duncan Williams provided it with a great break in the 67th minute which gave Con valuable territory and a chance to kick for the posts, and Moynihan made no mistake from 35m.

With it being a four-point game, Terenure were able to pin Con back in their own half for the majority of the remaining quarter of an hour, and a 78th minute James Thornton penalty made sure of the big win for the home side.

Scorers for Terenure: Thornton (1 pen), Adams (2 tries).

Cork Con: Moynihan (2 pens).

TERENURE COLLEGE: Lagrue; Coghlan Murray, de Butleir, Dooley, Adams; Thornton, Bennie; Classen, Vaughan, Keating; Lalor, Melia; Brewer, Clohessy. Coghlan.

Subs: O'Neill for Bennie (60), McCormack and Tuite for Classen and Keating (61), Boomer for Coghlan Murray (74).

CORK CONSTITUTION: Quinlan; O'Neill, Higgins, Kenneally, French; Moynihan (c), Hurley; O’Connor, Abbott, P. Casey; Barry, Forde; J. Murphy, M. Casey, Hyland.

Subs: Quilter for J. Murphy (12), Galvin for Quinlan (50), Williams for Hurley (54). D. Murphy for P. Casey (58), McAuliffe for Abbott (63), Quinlan for O’Connor (70), Quinlan for O’Neill (72).

Referee: Stuart Gaffikin.