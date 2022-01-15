Cork's Adam Idah fires Norwich to crucial win over Everton

ADAM Idah scored his first Premier League goal for Norwich City in a 2-1 victory over Everton on Saturday afternoon.

This was a major moment for the striker, who caught a pass from Brandon Williams and slotted past Jordan Pickford.

His goal helped The Canaries to a much-needed result which moved them up to 18th in the Premier League table.

The strike comes just three days after Norwich manager Dean Smith publicly said where Idah needs to improve. His words came in the immediate aftermath of a 2-0 loss in London against West Ham.

“There’s parts of his game that he still needs to improve,” the manager said. “There were a couple of opportunities in the first half where, I’ve got an old saying 'don’t make a good chance better', and I felt that he turned down a couple of good opportunities where he could have had a shot.”

His post-match statement follows a call to arms for Norwich’s forwards last month: “The likes of Adam Idah, Josh Sargent and some of the younger lads we have signed will have to start coming to the party. I have said before we can’t be too over-reliant on Teemu Pukki. He can score at this level, but we need others to chip in."

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Norwich City's Adam Idah battle for the ball. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

The striker has slowly established himself at Norwich since signing for their academy from College Corinthians.

He first made a name for himself by scoring nine goals in 15 games for Norwich's Premier League U18 side. He also completed a 10-minute hat-trick against Barnsley in the FA Youth Cup.

Idah stepped up to first-team football in 2019 for a Carabao Cup game against Crawley Town. The Canaries lost 1-0 that night and Idah played 90 minutes that night.

The striker announced himself to English football in January 2020 when he scored a hat-trick for Norwich against Preston in the FA Cup. He also scored in a penalty shoot-out victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup in 2020.

After Norwich were relegated at the end of the 2019/20 Premier League season, Idah made a number of appearances during the club’s run to the SkyBet Championship title.

Idah’s rise has accompanied his recent run of form for Stephen Kenny and the Republic of Ireland national team.

The striker exploded onto the scene with the Irish Under-21s and in 2020 he made up to the senior team for that year’s UEFA Nations League. Idah followed up on his transition to Ireland’s first team with a number of appearances in Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Idah will now be focused on a crucial Premier League clash with Watford next Friday, which will have huge ramifications in this season’s relegation battle.