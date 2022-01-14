Glanmire v Brunell: Cork basketball rivals clash again after cup cracker

OLD rivals The Address UCC Glanmire and Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell go head to head again tomorrow when they clash in the Women’s Super League at the Mardyke Arena (4.15pm).

Glanmire came out on top last weekend when the sides clashed in the National Cup and coach Mark Scannell will not be taking anything for granted.

“It’s a local derby and although we took the bragging rights in the cup I am sure Brunell will be doing everything to get one over on us,” said Mark Scannell.

A slow start by Glanmire that saw them trail 12-2 in the third minute didn’t upset them as a time out by coach Scannell was just what the doctor ordered.

“Look it wasn’t anything special all we did was change a few things and by the end of the quarter we had actually regained the lead by two points and you could see we were slowly finding our rhythm,” added Scannell.

The Glanmire chief believes his team’s character is unbelievable and they will need it again in this game.

Brunell have a decent side and have handled the majority of sides in the league without too much fuss and they will not want to lose three times to us in a season.”

It will be interesting to see how the Glanmire new American Tierney Pfirman will figure on her home debut. The 27-year-old Pfirman is a very experienced player who played at a good level of college basketball at Maryland.

Having played professionally in the top flight of Romanian and German basketball she is bound to be a good addition to this already talented Glanmire outfit.

Claire Melia has been a revelation since joining Glanmire and her display coming down the stretch against Brunell was right from the top drawer. Although not showing her scoring ability until the final quarter Melia then came up with 11 crucial points that helped her side when the game hung in the balance.

Aine McKenna is a superb athlete and a great captain to this Glanmire side and it’s amazing why the Irish coach James Weldon decided not to play her when she was part of his squad.

The second Glanmire American Carrie Shepherd is a good guard and has been rock solid since joining the club.

The mood in the Brunell camp remains positive despite their defeat as coach Tim O’Halloran looks forward to bringing his side to the Mardyke Arena.

“I am not going to take anything away from Glanmire as they are an outstanding side with some very experienced Irish players that broke our hearts in the cup defeat,” said O’Halloran.

Tim O'Halloran, coach, Singleton SuperValu Brunell. Picture: Larry Cummins.

To be fair Brunell collapsed after playing solid basketball for the opening six minutes as their players completely went into meltdown.

At times looking at Brunell some of their players underperform and that was shown in their U20 cup defeat against Portlaoise when players who are involved with them in the top flight only managed to contribute eight points in the second half.

To win any game of basketball you have to play smart as setting screens is a simple way for shooters to get good looks at the hoop.

American Shannon Ryan contributed 28 points but her compatriot Kwanze Murray underachieved despite chipping in with 16 points. Murray does not play the type of defence that’s needed and she will need to improve big time for her side to have any chance of toppling Glanmire.

REBOUND

Fr Mathew’s coach Niamh Dwyer will be hoping her side can bounce back when they host St Mary’s Castleisland.

In one the biggest upsets of the season the Cork side went down to St Mary’s in the first round but coach Dwyer is hoping the hurt after that game will help her side refocus for this clash.

“When you lose to a team who had suffered a 72-point loss the week before we played them it can hurt you deeply and all I am asking for the remainder of the season is more consistency from my players,” said Dwyer.

The Kerry side under coach Liam Culloty consists of all Kerry players as their professional was released earlier in the season.

Surely Mathew's, with Shannon Brady and Grainne Dwyer, will find their rhythm as nothing bar a comfortable win would be a complete disaster.