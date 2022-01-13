Start of county leagues deferred by three weeks

Cork County Board has made the decision to defer the start of the Cork Credit Unions Football League and RedFM Hurling League by three weeks.

Before Christmas, a league programme was circulated to clubs but this has since been amended and it is now hoped to begin the football league on the weekend of March 5/6, with the hurling competitions commencing a week later.

A letter to clubs said: “Play-off weekends were included due to the requirement for league semi-finals for this year only, as we re-balance the groups, while considering the possibility of dual clubs winning through.

“Now, instead of taking four weekends to complete these rounds, we propose that this be reduced to one Wednesday night and one weekend, thus shaving three weeks off the length of the programme.

“The last round of hurling league could also overlap with football play-offs where dual clubs are not involved.

“All play-offs are currently marked provisional and will be fixed by the CCC depending on the teams involved. It is still planned to conclude all League finals in the first two weeks of July, before championships start later that month.

“Groups with fewer than than ten teams will start later than others, depending on the number of teams, with all league groups scheduled to finish on the same day.”

The Bons Secours Football Championships will get underway on the weekend of July 22-24 while the Co-op SuperStores Hurling Championships go to post on July 29-31.

Meanwhile, uptake remains strong for the new season of Rebels’ Bounty, the monthly county board draw scheme. In 2021, a total of 28,145 entrants raised €1.9m for clubs. There are 30 prizes each month, with a Christmas jackpot of €100,000 and Easter and August jackpots of €25,000 while clubs received 100 percent of any money raised about their target figure.

Entry is €100 for the year and can be done at www.gaacork.ie.rebelsbounty.

Elsewhere, Frank Flannery, who helped guide Kanturk to Co-op SuperStores Cork Senior A Hurling Championship victory last year, has stepped down as coach.

The Duhallow club, who were senior in 2018 and 2019 before the restructuring of the county championships, enjoyed an excellent 2021 and almost completed a double, just pipped by Newmarket in Bons Secours Premier IFC final, with Flannery also involved in that set-up.

Kanturk’s SAHC win was the latest addition to a strong CV for the Carrigtwohill native. Previously, he led Milford to county, Munster and All-Ireland club camogie titles as well as enjoying success with Oulart The Ballagh in Wexford and Kerry’s Ardfert.

Apart from the departure of Flannery, the Kanturk backroom team remains the same. Tom Walsh is the manager, while selectors Donagh Duane and John Hartnett will now take over coaching duties and Paul Aherne is a selector, too.