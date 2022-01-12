Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 17:04

Simon Zebo cleared to play for Munster again after Ulster red card 

Munster flier won't face a ban for the trip to Castres in the Champions Cup after meeting of the disciplinary panel
Simon Zebo of Munster leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the United Rugby Championship match last weekend. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

SIMON Zebo is available for Munster ahead of Friday's vital Champions Cup clash away to Castres, 8pm.

Zebo received his first-ever red card last weekend following a hit on Michael Lowry in the win over Ulster at Thomond Park. Referee Mike Adamson had originally deemed the incident to be a yellow card but changed his mind following consultation with TMO Brian McNeice.

However, the Munster veteran, who signed a contract extension this week, won't face any additional sanctions.

"A Disciplinary Panel met today to consider the red card against Simon Zebo of Munster Rugby which occurred against Ulster Rugby on Saturday, January 8.

"The player received a red card under Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

"The Disciplinary Panel of Declan Goodwin (chair, Wales), Frank Hadden and Sarah Smith (both Scotland) considered all of the evidence and camera angles available and concluded that the player’s actions did not result in foul play. In particular, on detailed examination of the video evidence, the panel determined that it was number 10 [Jack Crowley] of Munster Rugby who completes the tackle on Michael Lowry of Ulster Rugby, with Simon Zebo [number 11] only making minimal contact whilst wrapping his left arm.

"As a result, the player is free to continue playing this weekend."

Meanwhile, Munster have retained the services of South African World Cup winner RG Snyman for another two seasons.

Snyman signed on today, along with props Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa, Liam O’Connor, and hooker Scott Buckley.

Already this week, Zebo, Diarmuid Barron, Jack Daly, Ben Healy, Keynan Knox, and Jeremy Loughman signed contract extensions with the province.

