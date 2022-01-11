Inniscarra camogie club vow to go again despite Munster semi-final loss

INNISCARRA manager Stephen McCormack admitted “the better team won” as his club crashed out of the Munster Camogie Senior Club Championship at the semi-final stage last weekend.

Scarra were beaten 1-8 to 0-8 by Clare’s Scariff Ogonnelloe in a keenly contested last-four clash at Ballyanly on Saturday afternoon.

Joanne Casey scored seven of her side’s eight points to keep them in contention until the end, but ultimately Alva Rodger’s goal, and injuries to Katie O’Mahony and Erin Looney in each half, proved decisive as Scariff progressed to the provincial final.

“Look, it’s very disappointing,” said McCormack shortly after full time.

“To be fair, Scariff are a very good side, and we gave it absolutely everything. We had a very good start, and then we conceded a soft goal.

“We didn’t take advantage of the wind when we had it, so we are obviously hugely disappointed.

“The nature of the first half there ... it was very stop-start, and we just couldn’t get back into our rhythm.

“I think you saw we lost a couple of big players early in the game, and that had a little bit of a bearing on it as well. But it is what it is, the better team won today, and unfortunately now we just have to suck it up.

“There was a bit of a breeze and it probably picked up a small bit in the second half, if anything, but we go out to start every game strongly, and we were confident our girls would battle until the very end.

“That’s what they did, they threw everything at it.

“We were very unlucky there, we just needed a break, but unfortunately it just didn’t come our way today.”

Reflecting on the campaign as a whole, McCormack admitted that it didn’t go according to plan, but he believes his players will bounce back in 2022 where they will be looking to claim more silverware. They represented Cork despite defeat in the county final, as champions Seandún are a division.

“It was disappointing,” he added. “We lost the league final, we lost the county final, and we lost today.

“But these are the games we want to play, and we will be hungry to be back next season.

We know there are really good teams in Cork. We didn’t win Cork this year, and that’s obviously the ambition next year. We are back to square one now, so we will start again.

“I think every team will be looking at it and thinking they have a chance, and we are no different.

“We will prepare as best as we can and give it our all next season again.

“The girls are super, they have been unbelievable all year. People were writing them off, but all year they have been incredible.

“You would feel for them today, but they will be back again, no question.”