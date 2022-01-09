Spurs strike back to deny Cork's Anthony O'Connor and Morecambe in the FA Cup

FOR a long spell at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Anthony O'Connor was set to be an FA Cup hero.

The Leesider and captain of underdogs Morecambe gave them a first-half lead and a real shot at knocking out a Spurs side who have yet to settle under new manager Antonio Conte.

Ultimately, the hosts clawed their way back in front en route to a 3-1 third-round victory. Harry Winks levelled in the 74th minute, followed by Lucas Moura and Harry Kane goals in the closing stages; Morecambe denied a famous win.

Still, it was a game the veteran from the northside will reflect on fondly at the end of a career that has taken him to a myriad of clubs across the water, including Blackburn, Plymouth, Burton, Aberdeen and Bradford.

The 29-year-old has consistently delivered wherever he has gone in the professional game and took his chance, from a corner, neatly against the Premier League outfit.

O'Connor will return to League One duty in the coming weeks, with Morecambe third bottom of the table and battling to avoid the drop.

A product of Cork Schoolboys League club NuFarm, he was linked with a move to Cork City during the John Caulfield era when he was leaving Aberdeen after two years, but ended up at Bradford City instead, making 123 appearances across three seasons.