Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 16:23

Spurs strike back to deny Cork's Anthony O'Connor and Morecambe in the FA Cup

Experienced Cork defender captained the League One team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Spurs strike back to deny Cork's Anthony O'Connor and Morecambe in the FA Cup

Morecambe captain and Cork native Anthony O'Connor celebrates scoring in the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Eamonn Murphy

FOR a long spell at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Anthony O'Connor was set to be an FA Cup hero.

The Leesider and captain of underdogs Morecambe gave them a first-half lead and a real shot at knocking out a Spurs side who have yet to settle under new manager Antonio Conte.

Ultimately, the hosts clawed their way back in front en route to a 3-1 third-round victory. Harry Winks levelled in the 74th minute, followed by Lucas Moura and Harry Kane goals in the closing stages; Morecambe denied a famous win.

Still, it was a game the veteran from the northside will reflect on fondly at the end of a career that has taken him to a myriad of clubs across the water, including Blackburn, Plymouth, Burton, Aberdeen and Bradford.

The 29-year-old has consistently delivered wherever he has gone in the professional game and took his chance, from a corner, neatly against the Premier League outfit.

O'Connor will return to League One duty in the coming weeks, with Morecambe third bottom of the table and battling to avoid the drop.

A product of Cork Schoolboys League club NuFarm, he was linked with a move to Cork City during the John Caulfield era when he was leaving Aberdeen after two years, but ended up at Bradford City instead, making 123 appearances across three seasons.

Read More

Bandon's Conor Hourihane left a mark at Villa Park

More in this section

Munster Senior League planning for a January 27 return to play Munster Senior League planning for a January 27 return to play
Keith Ricken names his first Cork team as Rebels head to Clare Keith Ricken names his first Cork team as Rebels head to Clare
Hull City v Fleetwood Town - Papa John's Trophy - Third Round - Sincil Bank Stadium Host of Cork players in line for FA Cup action this weekend
cork soccer
Mark McNulty and George Heaven commit to Cork City for 2022

Mark McNulty and George Heaven commit to Cork City for 2022

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more