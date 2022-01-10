Munster experience will stand to Courcey Rovers says Seán Guiheen

WHILE Courcey Rovers manager Seán Guiheen was naturally disappointed to see his side beaten after 80 minutes of hurling in tough conditions, the defeat didn’t overshadow what has been an excellent campaign for the club.

Courceys will compete in the senior A grade for the 2022 season and, though defeat was tough to take, Guiheen felt that it was an experience that the players can learn from as they gear up for playing at the higher level.

“We always said that when we won the county it was the priority at the end of the day,” he said.

“Obviously, when you go into Munster, you’d love to drive on and try to make an impression in the provincial championship.

To get to the final was great but when you get to finals, you want to win them.

“Overall, they’re up to senior A now for the coming year and it’s a great learning curve. It’s a great experience for the boys to be playing Munster championship and it’ll stand to them in the future.”

Courceys led by 0-17 to 0-14 with two minutes of normal time left only for Kilmoyley to reel off three points on the trot and send the game into extra time.

“I certainly didn’t think we had it won,” Guiheen said, “it’s only a puck of a ball, three points is a dangerous lead to have.

“What would be more disappointing were the mistakes we made to let them back into the game, there were some stupid frees given away.

“We never closed them out and that’s disappointing – when we got into a position to do it, we didn’t and we paid the price.”

Courcey Rovers' Richard Sweetnam and Martin Collins after their side's defeat. Picture: Dan Linehan

EXPERIENCE

Ultimately, the Kerry side had the greater staying power in the additional 20 minutes, with Courceys unable to repeat the heroics that they showed in the semi-final against Limerick’s Mungret St Paul’s at the same venue.

Given that the game came down to small margins in the end, Guiheen was able to rationalise the outcome.

“Kilmoyley are used to the Munster championship,” he said, “they’re 20 years trying to win this, they’ve won 10 or 11 county titles in that time.

“It’s all new to us, but still, in saying that, we trained hard expecting that so it wasn’t the case that we weren’t used to it because we did train very hard and physical. We knew that there’d be a lot of contact and aggression and so on like that in their play and we trained for it.

“I can’t fault the players because they’ve been amazing all year, they really have.

The games that they’ve won have been close games and this is the first close game they’ve lost all year, to be fair to the guys.

“It’s a learning process – you learn from today and it’ll make you better, please God, in the future.”