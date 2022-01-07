Mark McNulty and George Heaven commit to Cork City for 2022

Cork City FC have confirmed George Heaven and Mark McNulty are re-signed for 2022.

Defender Heaven missed the end of the 2021 season through injury, but has been working with the club’s medical team over the close season and hopes to return to light training in the coming weeks.

McNulty will continue in his role as player/goalkeeping coach for 2022. The goalkeeper, who has made over 470 appearances for the club, will again work alongside David Harrington, as well as new signing Jimmy Corcoran.

Commenting on the news, City manager Colin Healy said: “We are pleased to have both George and Mark back again. George got a nasty injury in August which ruled him out of the remainder of the season, but he has been working very hard since with our medical team and he is making good progress.

"Nults has obviously been around the club a long time; he has huge experience and he has been making the transition from player to coach over the last couple of years. With two young goalkeepers in the squad, that experience will be very important, so we are delighted to have him on board again for the coming season.”