Keith Ricken names his first Cork team as Rebels head to Clare

NEW Cork football manager Keith Ricken and his selectors have introduced a host of new faces to the team for their first game in charge.

Highly-rated Diarmuid Phelan starts at centre-back, along with Éire Óg keeper Chris Kelly, Mallow's Shane Merrit, Clonakilty's Joe Grimes (a Kerry native), Daniel O'Connell, Kanturk, and U20 All-Ireland winning corner-forward Mark Cronin.

The Rebels take on Clare in Miltown Malbay at Saturday, 2pm, in the McGrath Cup, and host Waterford next week, as they build-up to their Division 2 league campaign, which throws in on the last weekend of January away to Roscommon.

Brian Hurley, who was brilliant for Castlhaven in the 2021 Premier SFC, and Douglas' Seán Powter are the two most experienced footballers picked, while Sean Meehan was an All-Star nominee last season for his excellent man-marking job on Kerry's David Clifford.

Kevin Crowley, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, is on the bench, along with a host of promising young forwards like Blake Murphy, David Buckley and Fionn Herlihy.

CORK v Clare:

Christopher Kelly, Éire Óg;

Seán Powter, Douglas, Sean Meehan, Kiskeam, Paul Ring, Aghabullogue;

Cian Kiely, Ballincollig, Diarmuid Phelan, Aghada, Tadhg Corkery, Cill na Martra;

Shane Merrit, Mallow, Joe Grimes, Clonakilty;

Daniel O’Connell, Kanturk, Brian Hurley, Castlehaven, Colm O'Callaghan, Éire Óg;

Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers, Daniel Dineen, Cill na Martra, Damien Gore, Kilmacabea.

Subs:

Joe Creedon, Iveleary

Paul Walsh, Kanturk

Paudie Allen, Newmarket

Kevin Crowley, Millstreet

Kevin O’Donovan, Nemo Rangers

Cillian O’Donovan, Macroom

David Buckley, Newcestown

Blake Murphy, St Vincent's

Evan Cooke, Ballincollig

Fionn Herlihy, Dohenys

Luke Fahy, Ballincollig