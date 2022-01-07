Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 12:43

Keith Ricken names his first Cork team as Rebels head to Clare

Kerry native Joe Grimes, a standout midfielder with Clon last year, is among the newcomers
Keith Ricken names his first Cork team as Rebels head to Clare

Aghada's Diarmuid Phelan hand passes away from Kanturk's Darren Browne and Mark Healy during the Bon Secours Cork PIFC semi-final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

NEW Cork football manager Keith Ricken and his selectors have introduced a host of new faces to the team for their first game in charge.

Highly-rated Diarmuid Phelan starts at centre-back, along with Éire Óg keeper Chris Kelly, Mallow's Shane Merrit, Clonakilty's Joe Grimes (a Kerry native), Daniel O'Connell, Kanturk, and U20 All-Ireland winning corner-forward Mark Cronin.

The Rebels take on Clare in Miltown Malbay at Saturday, 2pm, in the McGrath Cup, and host Waterford next week, as they build-up to their Division 2 league campaign, which throws in on the last weekend of January away to Roscommon.

Brian Hurley, who was brilliant for Castlhaven in the 2021 Premier SFC, and Douglas' Seán Powter are the two most experienced footballers picked, while Sean Meehan was an All-Star nominee last season for his excellent man-marking job on Kerry's David Clifford.

Kevin Crowley, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, is on the bench, along with a host of promising young forwards like Blake Murphy, David Buckley and Fionn Herlihy.

CORK v Clare:

Christopher Kelly, Éire Óg; 

Seán Powter, Douglas, Sean Meehan, Kiskeam, Paul Ring, Aghabullogue; 

Cian Kiely, Ballincollig, Diarmuid Phelan, Aghada, Tadhg Corkery, Cill na Martra; 

Shane Merrit, Mallow, Joe Grimes, Clonakilty; 

Daniel O’Connell, Kanturk, Brian Hurley, Castlehaven, Colm O'Callaghan, Éire Óg; 

Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers, Daniel Dineen, Cill na Martra, Damien Gore, Kilmacabea. 

Subs: 

Joe Creedon, Iveleary 

Paul Walsh, Kanturk 

Paudie Allen, Newmarket 

Kevin Crowley, Millstreet 

Kevin O’Donovan, Nemo Rangers 

Cillian O’Donovan, Macroom 

David Buckley, Newcestown 

Blake Murphy, St Vincent's 

Evan Cooke, Ballincollig 

Fionn Herlihy, Dohenys 

Luke Fahy, Ballincollig

Read More

Keith Ricken: Club form is key to new players making a mark with Cork

More in this section

Loreto Fermoy see off Mount Mercy in cracking Cork Colleges camogie final Loreto Fermoy see off Mount Mercy in cracking Cork Colleges camogie final
Major Milestone Reached By Dolphin Women’s Rugby Club Major Milestone Reached By Dolphin Women’s Rugby Club
Cork's Amy Lee in action 1/2/2020 Na Piarsaigh's Amy Lee is the new Cork senior camogie captain
Hull City v Fleetwood Town - Papa John's Trophy - Third Round - Sincil Bank Stadium

Host of Cork players in line for FA Cup action this weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more