Host of Cork players in line for FA Cup action this weekend

CORK’S Jake O’Brien could make his Swindon Town debut against Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday night.

The defender, who joined the League Two club on loan from Crystal Palace, is one of many players from Leeside who will be involved in the competition this weekend.

Jake O’Brien could be in line for an FA Cup start for Swindon against Manchester City.

Another Cork player who’ll be facing world-class opposition is Anthony O’Connor, who will captain League One’s Morecambe against Spurs in London.

The full-back is no stranger to cup upsets; he was part of the Bradford team which knocked Chelsea out of the competition in 2015 at Stamford Bridge.

Rotherham United and Chiedozie Ogbene will face Queen’s Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday. Kieran Sadlier, who scored the winning penalty in the 2017 FAI Cup final for Cork City, will also be travelling with the squad for the game.

Preston, who are captained by Mahon’s Alan Browne, will be facing Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City on Sunday. The Lilywhites are hoping for a good run in the competition following their recent struggles in the FA Cup. The third round has been Preston’s stumbling block over the last few years as Wycombe Wanderers, Norwich City, and Doncaster Rovers have beaten them at that stage in their last three campaigns.

Sheffield United will be up against high-flying Wolves in Molineux Stadium. John Egan, and Conor Hourihane will be part of the Championship squadBurnley’s cup tie with Huddersfield Town will bring Kevin Long to the Kirklees Stadium in Yorkshire.

Another Cork player who could be facing Premier League opposition is Sean McLoughlin. The defender signed for The Tigers in 2018 after a successful spell with Cork City. He has made 10 appearances for Hull this season in the Championship, and he could feature against Everton.

Aaron Drinan, who plays for Leyton Orient in League Two, will be travelling to the midlands to face Stoke. The striker is having a successful season with The Os as he has scored 13 goals in 21 appearances this season.

Adam Idah will be with the Norwich City squad travelling to London to face Charlton. The striker has good memories in the FA Cup following his hat-trick against Preston in the competition in 2019.

This game will be followed by a clash between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield. Caoimhín Kelleher could start this game for the Reds, who are looking to progress to the fourth round for the third consecutive season.